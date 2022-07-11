NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — After four days of start-and-stop golf plagued by summertime thunderstorms, William McGirt finished the weekend in a tie for 50th at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship.

The Fairmont native shot rounds of 69, 66, 71 and 72 in the event, held near Lexington, Kentucky, finishing at 10 under par.

After a delay, the second round was suspended by darkness just after McGirt made four straight birdies; when play resumed Saturday morning, McGirt birdied one of his final seven holes.

In a third round of 1-under 71, McGirt made birdies at No. 6, 8, 11, 12 and 15 — all from inside seven feet — and bogeys at No. 3, 13, 14 and 17.

The third round spilled into Sunday morning due to weather delays before the final round was completed Sunday afternoon. In an even-par 72, McGirt made two bogeys on the front nine — on No. 2 after hitting his approach into a greenside bunker and on No. 8 after finding the water — and two birdies on the back nine, on No. 11 and No. 15; the first came as McGirt made a 24-foot putt.

The Barbasol Championship was the 27th event in McGirt’s 29-start major medical extension on the PGA Tour. He earned five FedExCup points and remained 174th in the FedExCup standings for the 2021-22 season; he has earned 155 of the 375 FedExCup points required by the end of his extension to maintain playing status on Tour.

McGirt is not in the field for The Open Championship this, and is also not in the field at the Tour’s alternate event, the Barracuda Championship.

Trey Mullinax won the Barbasol Championship, earning his first PGA Tour win and the last spot in the field for The Open Championship, finishing at 25 under par for a one-stroke win over Kevin Streelman. Mark Hubbard was third, three strokes behind Mullinax, with Hurly Long four shots back in fourth and Vince Whaley five back in fifth.