St. Pauls star scores 4 points in All-Star contest

GREENSBORO — When Jeyvian Tatum got the chance to play in the East-West All-Star Basketball Game in Greensboro Monday, he struggled scoring the basketball.

But he still helped the East team in other ways.

It was all a part of the experience as Tatum became St. Pauls’ first boys basketball player to participate in the game since Gene Jackson in 1959.

“I thought he played well (Monday) night,” said St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson. “Offensively he couldn’t get it going, but he found other ways to help the team be successful, and that’s what it’s all about. Offensively-wise, he was able to get going, get to the free-throw line, make some shots, but he was able to do other impacts to help his team be successful.”

Tatum scored four points with two assists in 14 minutes of playing time; he was 0-for-5 from the field and 4-for-6 at the free-throw line.

“I really couldn’t get a feel of the game because I didn’t play the minutes I wanted to play to be honest,” Tatum said. “But when I got in the game I played hard, got to the free throw line, played defense and played with energy.”

The East-West All-Star Games pit many of the best seniors from each half of North Carolina against each other each July, with games also held in girls basketball, football and soccer. Tatum became the 10th overall athlete from St. Pauls to participate in an East-West game, including previous selections in football and girls basketball; T.J. Eichelberger played in the girls basketball East-West Game last year. Lumberton’s Charlie Miller and Matt Locklear in 2021 were the most recent Robeson County boys basketball players to participate.

“It’s a great opportunity for him and our program to be recognized, and I think he really handled himself the right way and represented St. Pauls High School and (Public Schools of Robeson County) the right way, so I was happy with that,” Thompson said.

“It was a fun experience, it good crowd in there and felt good to play in front of all the people,” Tatum said.

The West team won the game 92-90. Despite the outcome, the East’s Jaxon Ellingsworth, from West Carteret, was named the game MVP after scoring 29 points.

Tatum earned the opportunity after averaging 18.0 points and 3.0 assists per game in his senior season; the four-year starter led the Bulldogs to Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles and the fourth round of the state playoffs in 2021, and the team has won at least a share of a regular-season conference title in each of the last three seasons.

“It was the same playing that level of competition than playing any other time,” Tatum said. “Just good basketball.”

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Thompson said. “Just having that opportunity to play against the best in the state, and to be able to be recognized and play at that platform was definitely the opportunity of a lifetime. I know that he’ll remember it; I’ll remember it for the rest of my life just being a part of it. Just the impact that he had on our program and our team and our community and stuff, it was only rightfully so and deserving of him to have this opportunity.”

The recruiting process has been slow for Tatum, who remains unsigned about one month before the start of the fall semester at most colleges and universities.

“Yes, for the most part, there has been (development),” Thompson said. “We’re still in the process of trying to make a decision on what direction he wants to go, so that’s kind of where we’re at right now. Soon we should be making a decision on what he wants to do moving forward.”

“I haven’t still heard from many coaches yet still but I definitely will be on a roster somewhere next year playing,” Tatum said. “It’s just the beginning.

