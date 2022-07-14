PEMBROKE — After strong pitching all night from starter Jacob Chavis and reliever Keithyn Hunt, Pembroke Post 50 was one out away from a combined no-hitter — then a clean single by Ty Walker snuck into center field.

“I might have to get Keithyn for letting that hit go through,” Chavis said with a smile.

Post 50 would have to settle for a playoff win as consolation.

Behind the arms of Chavis and Hunt and the bats throughout the lineup, the Pembroke Post 50 junior American Legion team earned a 10-2 win over West Brunswick Post 503 Wednesday, taking a one-game lead in the Area II South Division’s best-of-three championship series. Pembroke is one win away from advancing to the state tournament next week in High Point.

“We came out, we swung the bats very well, that put us in a lead and got us comfortable a little bit, so they had to play from behind,” Post 50 coach Tim Carter said. “Jacob threw the ball very well; he struggled the first inning, but he came out and threw the ball very well, and then Keithyn comes in and just closes the door.”

Chavis’ pitching performance came before he leaves Thursday to play in the Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase Sunday in Atlanta, along with Post 50 teammate Malachi Gales. Chavis allowed two unearned runs over five innings with four walks and four strikeouts. Keithyn Hunt pitched the final two innings, striking out three with one walk before allowing the lone West Brunswick hit of the game.

“(It was) just hitting my spots and and staying dialed in throughout the game, and letting my fielders work for me again,” Chavis said. “I got a couple fly balls, a couple ground balls — just working as a team.”

While Chavis didn’t allow a hit, that doesn’t mean his night lacked drama; he bookended his outing with jams. The right-hander started the game with consecutive walks; one of the runners was caught stealing before a groundout and a strikeout got him out of the inning.

“First inning, I just wasn’t focused from the very beginning,” Chavis said. “But then I started to lock in, hitting my spots, and letting my team work again for me.”

Chavis retired the side in the next three innings, striking out one batter in each of the first four innings. In the fifth, the leadoff batter reached on an error before a hit batsman and two walks; West Brunswick scored its first run on a wild pitch. A second run came home on an RBI groundout before another groundout ended the inning, stranding two runners on base.

An early offensive explosion allowed Chavis to pitch with some breathing room after the first inning; Pembroke (11-2) scored seven runs over the first two innings, with three in the first and four in the second.

“The quicker you can gain this momentum the better off you’re going to be,” Carter said. “It’s very big, and that’s I tried to tell them — come out and play, get the momentum, keep it on your side as long as you can keep it, and it’s going to take us into tomorrow, because now they’ve got to figure out ‘OK, what do we do to combat the hits that (Post 50) had.’”

In the first, a Riley Locklear RBI groundout scored Cam Hunt before Keithyn Hunt doubled to drive home Locklear’s courtesy runner, Evert Pinto. Malachi Gales drove in a third run, plating Keithyn Hunt.

“When we came out in the first inning and allowed no runs, then were able to put some runs on the board, it just gives us a boost of confidence, and we’re able to play better when we have a lead,” Chavis said.

An inning later, after Pembroke had two outs and no runners on base, Waydan McMillan doubled and Cam Hunt walked before Jacob Chavis tripled to score both baserunners. Riley Locklear doubled to score Sam Brewington, running for Chavis, and Keithyn Hunt doubled to score Pinto.

“We worked before the game on staying through the ball, keeping my hands inside, and that’s exactly what I did,” Chavis said recounting his triple. “He came in so I was able to take it. Coach was telling me to stay on (second base) but I wanted three bad, so I got three.”

Pembroke added a run in the fourth on Chavis’ RBI groundout, scoring Cam Hunt for an 8-0 lead; two more runs came home on Keithyn Hunt’s RBI single in the sixth, which scored Cam Hunt and Pinto, making it 10-2.

The second game of the series will be Thursday in Shallotte; whoever wins the series will advance to the state tournament. If a third game is necessary, it would be played Friday in Pembroke. If weather affects the series, which cannot be played past Saturday, Pembroke would advance by rule as the winner of the first game.

