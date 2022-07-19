Red Devils’ complex

to include baseball,

softball, football,

track, tennis venues

An eight-lane track is part of the Red Springs High School Athletic Complex. The interior of the track will become a football field by the fall of 2023; bleachers and a press box are still to be constructed on the outside of the track. The baseball field is also visible in the background to the right.

The Red Springs High School Athletic Complex includes a concession stand, left, between the baseball field and softball field, right. The concession stand also includes public restrooms and a men’s and women’s locker room.

RED SPRINGS — For decades, Red Springs High School athletes have had to leave their own campus to play baseball or softball.

Soon, they won’t have to.

Phase I of construction at the Red Springs High School Athletic Complex is nearing completion, with a baseball field and softball field all but finished. The next phase, a football stadium, is expected to be completed in time for the 2023 football season, and tennis courts are also in the plans for the complex.

“It’s going to be a big boost, because Red Springs, they’ve never had their own softball field and baseball field,” said Jerome Hunt, athletic director for Public Schools of Robeson County. “The football field, they built between the high school and the middle school, and it’s built on a dumping ground back there, where people dumped cinder block and that stuff, and they built on top of that; they’ve had a bunch of problems.

“This is something the student-athletes at Red Springs will be proud of.”

A total cost figure for the project is “not available,” Hunt said, and will not be entirely known until the project is completed. With the changing economy, supply chain concerns and the impact of the pandemic, Hunt estimates the project cost twice as much as it would have even just four years ago.

After years of discussion and administrative work, a groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held on April 16, 2019; plans were for teams to move to their new fields in 2020. But construction delays were caused by budget constraints, then the COVID-19 pandemic. Even once construction finally began in early 2021, the continuing pandemic and supply chain issues causes some moderate delays in the project, Hunt said.

“We’ve kind of had our eyes open with this project, as far as the pandemic and the contractors being able to get materials,” Hunt said. “I know for the concession stand, at one time they were waiting on lights to come in. It’s just been a nightmare for them trying to get the supplies to finish up everything.”

The land, nearly adjacent to Red Springs High School’s existing campus on Vance Street, was purchased from the previous owner by PSRC in 2015 for $260,000; the land is now being put to use for the much-needed campus expansion.

From the perspective of the entrance, the baseball field is the front left of the complex and the softball field is towards the back right. A concession stand sits between the two buildings, which includes public restrooms, men’s and women’s locker rooms and a storage area.

“It’s a long time coming,” said Glenn Patterson Sr., Red Springs athletic director. “I’m a product of Red Springs city schools; we didn’t have the pleasure of playing baseball on our campus, we had to go to Tom Cope (Park) to play baseball and football. When I was at school, softball was out at Tom Cope as well.”

Residing in the front-right portion of the complex is an eight-lane track, the only such track at a Robeson County high school; Red Springs plans to bid to host NCHSAA regionals at the track in the future, Patterson said. While the track is nearly complete, construction will continue on the football field, including bleachers and a press box; lights are already in place.

“Our plan is to play football there in the fall of 2023,” Hunt said. “And I don’t think it’ll take a lot to get that ready. That field is already graded for football. We’ll just have to finish the sprinkler system out there, and then bleachers, goalposts and a scoreboard, and it’ll be pretty much ready to go there.”

For the time being, the football team will use the existing fieldhouse on the Red Springs campus and could potentially bus the approximately 2,000 feet to the new field. The boys and girls soccer teams will continue to use the existing stadium, administrators said.

Tennis courts will also be added to the complex; the timetable on that part of the project is less certain.

“Again, it depends on being able to get contractors in, and we’ve had a couple of them and look at the tennis courts, and the time frame is so far out,” Hunt said. “We had one that said it was two years before they could get to it. With the pandemic, some of them have lost workers and they’re backed up on work.”

A large parking lot at the front of the complex is completed.

Anson Construction is serving as the general contractor for the project and the firm LL&J is handling engineering work. Administrators expect work to be officially completed on Phase I of the project in the next two to four weeks.

“We’re excited. It’s a beautiful complex, there’s no doubt about that,” Hunt said. “The engineers and the contractors have done a great job, and it’s going to be something not just Red Springs High School but the entire county can be proud of.”

Through the process, the contractors and engineers have been in communication with PSRC and Red Springs High School officials to ensure the end result is to everyone’s liking.

“Everything they’ve done in the complex, they’ve run it by us, and we’ve OK’d it, or said no, let’s change this or change that,” Hunt said. “The size of the dugouts, the size of the press box, we gave them the size of it and what we wanted to see in it and they kind of took it from there.”

That consultation will continue in the coming weeks with a final walk-through before Phase I is considered officially complete.

“We’re going to do a final walk-through here in the next couple of weeks,” Hunt said. “There will be a group from the high school, a group from the (PSRC) central office, the contractors and engineers, and we’ll do a walk-through and anything we see and say this is not right, they’ll make corrections and then they’ll turn over the keys to us.”

After spring sports have been conducted in three different locations around town in recent years, Patterson says the new complex will ease the logistical challenges that has presented.

“It’ll be a great help for me as athletic director, because when we get teachers to work the games, we’re having to get two sets, as well as two groups working the concessions,” Patterson said. “With the facility here, you walk through one gate and everybody’s using the same concessions. That’s going to be a great, great help for us. It beats, as an AD, having soccer, baseball and softball, and having to run all over town.”

As construction wraps up, the excitement is building on the Red Springs campus as Red Devils athletes get closer to competing at the venue. A ribbon cutting will be held at a future date still to be determined, Patterson said, to celebrate the facility’s opening.

“The kids that’s going to be granted an opportunity to play on those fields are excited,” Patterson said. “We’re trying to get the fans back; they can pay one fee and see both games. That’s a blessing as well. I’m just anxious to get it up and going, and when they get the football field over there, it’s going to be something, it’s going to be awesome.

“I’m excited, being a product of Red Springs High, and knowing where we came from versus where we are now, and it’s a blessing.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.