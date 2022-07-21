RED SPRINGS — At the end of each of the last two high school basketball seasons, Red Springs hosted rival St. Pauls with a chance at a conference championship — the regular-season title in 2021 and a tournament championship in 2022. Both times, St. Pauls headed back east with the trophy.

What gave St. Pauls the advantage in those two games?

“Just wanting it more,” Kaedon Hunt, a rising junior guard at Red Springs, said in the latest installment of the Inside Sports Summer Spotlight Series at robesonian.com.

St. Pauls won the winner-take-all regular-season finale 59-51 in overtime in Hunt’s freshman year; the Bulldogs won the Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship 65-41 this February. Both times, Red Springs lost its next game in the first round of the state playoffs to end the Red Devils’ season.

“The last two years, they wanted it more, and they came on our court and showed that,” Hunt said. “So these next two years we’re going to come on our court, maybe their’s, and show that we want it more, get that get back.”

Hunt, who averaged 14.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game as a sophomore, has already been a key producer for the Red Devils, but will take on a larger leadership role this season as he becomes and upperclassman.

“(I’m) just trying to be a leader, and show others, especially the underclassmen, what it’s like being on the varsity level, trying to keep them out of trouble,” Hunt said.

To view the full interview, which includes what Hunt likes about basketball and who he models his game after, the comparison between Red Devils coaches Glenn Patterson Sr. and Glenn Patterson Jr. and the challenges of running cross country, visit robesonian.com.