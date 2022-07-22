PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke Director of Athletics Dick Christy has initiated a restructuring of the athletics department’s administrative staff to better serve the needs of the Braves’ 16 NCAA Division II varsity athletic teams and its more-than 400 student-athletes.

The restructuring initiative comes in support of the department’s 5-year strategic plan that is scheduled to be completed in June 2023. Restructuring the leadership team will better complement the strategic plan, as well as help the department build on its unprecedented current run of success that has seen it capture 14 conference crowns and eight runner-up finishes over the last five years, as well as log 32 NCAA postseason appearances.

UNCP led all 13 Conference Carolinas institutions in the final Learfield Sports Directors Cup Standings in 2021-22 after compiling its fourth-most points in school history. A department record nine teams were represented in the NCAA postseason. The department’s external operations team also brought home the National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators (NACMA) inaugural Unity Award for its efforts toward promoting diversity and inclusion, as well as six NACMA “Best Of” honors for outstanding achievement in marketing and promotions.

“I was fortunate in my career to work for administrators that viewed their role as one that is in service of student-athletes and coaches. At UNCP, we’ve got an amazing nucleus of people that work through that same humility, and I believe this positions them to succeed for our teams,” said Christy, who is entering his 10th season at the helm of the department in 2022-23. “Being a little more detailed in our sport administration structure will help our attention to detail in all facets, and help our young and talented administrators grow their skillsets to help our coaches.”

Christy announced the promotion of longtime staffer Andrea Branch-Jacobs to athletics business officer, but the 17-year University veteran will also continue her role as Executive Assistant to the Athletics Director. Branch, a 10-year veteran of the athletics department as well, will oversee the department’s budget operations and travel, and has been charged with the coordination of the department’s master calendar and leadership support. She will serve as sport administrator for the baseball program.

Christina Chow, who joined the department prior to the 2019-20 campaign, has been promoted to Senior Associate Athletics Director for Compliance & Student Services. Chow will continue to oversee the department’s NCAA compliance efforts under the umbrella of the Chancellor’s Office, while also leading the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Title IX/gender equity compliance and the Braves Buddies initiative as well. She has also been charged with completion of administrative duties as assigned by Christy, as well as oversight of the department’s strategic plan initiatives. Christina will provide sport administration support to the volleyball program and the track & field/cross country programs.

Jessica Siegele, an assistant professor in the College of Health Sciences, joined the athletics department in May as its Faculty Athletics Representative and serves as the liaison between the university and the athletics department on issues regarding academics, rules compliance, developments at the NCAA, and activities related to Conference Carolinas and Mountain East Conference (MEC) membership. She is ultimately responsible for faculty governance with athletics.

Jack “Bull” Slavin has been elevated to Associate Athletics Director for Athletic Marketing & External Revenue where he will continue to oversee the department’s marketing and fan engagement efforts, while also handling the oversight of athletic ticketing, sponsorships, and partnerships. A former baseball player for the Black & Gold during the 2013 and 2014 seasons, Slavin has been at the forefront of a record sponsorship drive over the last three years and will jointly lead the external operations unit, while also providing sport administration support to the softball and spirit squad programs.

A 16-year veteran of the department, Todd Anderson will jointly lead the external operations unit and continue in his role as Associate Athletics Director for Communications and Strategic Initiatives where he heads up the external communications for the department, as well as oversight of the department’s compliance with University branding. Anderson is also charged with the oversight of UNCPBraves.com and student-athlete feature stories, while also heading up statistics and archival efforts and serve as the historian resource to the Athletics Hall of Fame Committee. He will provide sport administration support to the swimming program.

Morgan Sheehan, a former tennis and track & field student-athlete for the Braves from 2013-18, has been promoted to Director of Communications & Broadcasting. Sheehan, who joined the athletic communications team in February 2019, will have oversight of the department’s video production and streaming efforts, continue her day-to-day sports information responsibilities and provide sport administration support to the wrestling program.

Joey Tamburo, who earned his bachelor’s degree from UNC Pembroke in 2011 and returned to the University as part of the athletic training staff prior to the 2012-13 athletic season, has been elevated to Assistant Athletics Director for Athletic Training & Sports Medicine. Tamburo will continue to have oversight of the department’s athletic training and rehabilitation, but he will also head up the athletic department’s emergency management response, insurance and billable care administration. Tamburo has led a multi-year plan to restructure sport assignments within the athletic training unit, made possible by the hire of UNCP’s fifth full-time athletic trainer, Alex Oliver.

Second-year staffer Cory Minnie will continue his duties as Assistant Athletics Director for Athletic Performance where he is charged with the department’s strength & conditioning initiatives, including flexibility and injury prevention. Minnie will also head up an expanded department initiative to provide nutritional supplementation and education to all student-athletes. He has expanded his full-time staff compliment with the addition of Sandy Moran to the Athletic Performance staff.

“I am very excited with the addition of Coach Moran,” Minnie said. “She brings a great amount of knowledge and experience to the department, and I am looking forward to seeing her further develop our student-athletes and flourish in this new role.”

Brendon Jonsson, who joined the department’s athletic training staff in August 2021 after earning his master’s degree from UNC Pembroke, has been promoted to Associate Athletic Trainer. Jonsson will be instrumental in the day-to-day management of the athletic training facilities, while also continuing his team responsibilities with the soccer and women’s basketball squads.

Director of Creative Services Lamar Courmon will also serve as sport administrator for the Conference Carolinas Tournament Champion soccer program.