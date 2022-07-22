HIGH POINT — The Pembroke Post 50 junior American Legion baseball team is 1-1 after two games of pool play in the junior American Legion State Tournament.

Pembroke won its tournament opener Thursday over Kinston Post 43 with a 7-5, 10-inning victory.

Friday, Pembroke lost 6-3 to South Caldwell Post 29.

Pembroke plays West Forsyth Post 522 on Saturday in the final game of pool play. The winner will advance to Sunday’s semifinal round and the loser will be eliminated. South Caldwell is 2-0 in the pool and will advance to the semifinals and Kinston is 0-2 and will not advance; those teams play each other Saturday.

Should Pembroke Post 50 advance, it would play in the single-elimination semifinals on Sunday for the right to advance to the tournament championship game Monday.