Bass 1 shot back; Lowry, Chuchacz among contenders

Mack Kenney hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Kenney, the first-round leader, struggled to a second-round 82 to fall nine strokes off the lead.

Greg Dial hits his approach shot on the ninth hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Dial is eighth, six strokes behind Championship Division leader Greg Powell.

Steve Pippin reacts after an errant shot during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Pippin, the 2021 champion, is sixth, four strokes behind Championship Division leader Greg Powell.

Jamie Locklear chips on the 18th hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Locklear is fifth, three strokes behind Championship Division leader Greg Powell.

Mike Chuchacz chips on the 10th hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Chuchacz is tied for third, two strokes behind Championship Division leader Greg Powell.

Landon Lowry hits his approach shot on the 18th hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Lowry is tied for third, two strokes behind Championship Division leader Greg Powell.

Ryan Bass tees off on the 11th hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Bass is one stroke behind Championship Division leader Greg Powell.

LUMBERTON — Greg Powell couldn’t make a putt Saturday.

Well, he couldn’t make a birdie putt. He didn’t miss a par putt.

Powell fired a bogey-free 69 to take the lead in the Robeson County Golf Championship’s Championship Division. Three-time champion Ryan Bass is one stroke behind Powell with Landon Lowry and Mike Chuchacz two behind.

“I hit it really good, didn’t make a bogey, that always helps,” Powell said. “I struggled putting. I made three birdies and the rest pars, so pretty good. The course is great shape, I’m just having trouble reading the greens a little bit, or figuring out the grain. It was a good round. I hit the ball really good, and never got myself in a bad position other than one time and I was able to get out of that.”

Powell made birdies at holes No. 4 and 6 in a front-nine 34, then made birdie at the par-5 11th and eight pars in a back-nine 35. After beginning the day four strokes behind overnight leader Mack Kenney, Powell’s bogey-free score brought him back to even par for the tournament and to the top of the leaderboard.

Powell won the event back in 2018 — his only previous start in the championship. Sunday he’ll look to go 2-for-2.

“It’s funny, I’ve played in it one time and I won it that one time,” Powell said. “I like this golf course; it just sets up good for my eye, and there’s not really a shot out here that I look at it and think I don’t like this hole. Just the way it’s set up is good for me. So like I say, I think I’ve got a chance; as long as we’re in the ballpark I’ll roll the dice and see what happens.”

Bass, who won in 2019 and 2020 and tied for second last year, said he didn’t hit the ball well Saturday, but made enough putts to shoot under par with a 71; he sits at 1 over par entering Sunday’s final round.

“It didn’t get any better from yesterday; I hit the ball about the same — not good,” said Bass, who improved three shots from Friday’s 74. “I struggled off the tee box is what really got me. I just put myself in bad positions. The putter kind of, sort of saved me and kept me in the round. … I can’t complain. It could’ve easily been a 77, 78 the way I hit it. I’m happy I’m one back and we’ll see what comes tomorrow.”

Bass made birdies on holes No. 6, 8, 11 and 12 and bogeyed holes No. 4, 7 and 14.

With four tournament championships between them, Powell and Bass have an experience advantage over some of the other contenders entering Sunday; they’ll be playing with Chuchacz and Lowry in the final foursome at 1:12 p.m.

“I’m in good shape; I always feel like if I’m close I’ve got a chance,” Powell said. “I’m a little older, I’ve got a little more experience than a lot of players, so I think I’ve got a good shot at it.”

“I know what I’ve got to do, regardless of how Greg plays,” Bass said. “I’m playing with him so I’ll get to see what he’s doing, but I’ve got to worry about me and focus on my game, not get ahead of myself and take it one shot at a time, and go from there.”

Chuchacz did play in the final grouping last year, when he finished tied for fourth, and said doing so again this year was a goal in the tournament.

“The last day, the last pairing, I enjoyed the pressure,” Chuchacz said. “It’s helped me, and that’s what I want to get back to this year.”

Chuchacz shot a roller-coaster round of 73, including a back-nine of 1-under 35, and sits at 2 over par overall. He made birdies at holes No. 1, 2, 6, 11, 12 and 15, bogeys at No. 4, 7, 8, 16 and 18 and double-bogeyed No. 9.

“I had a lot of highs and a lot of lows,” Chuchacz said. “It’s not bad but it could have been better; you have six birdies you should at least shoot 2 under, 3 under. … Tomorrow I’ve got to shoot 68; it’s got to be the best round I’ve shot out here all year. But I can do it, I’m capable of it; I’ve just got to eliminate the bogeys.”

Lowry is tied for third with Chuchacz after an even-par 72. After a “mental lapse” from holes No. 3-6, with three bogeys in the stretch, Lowry eagled the 11th from tap-in range to turn the momentum back to his favor; he double-bogeyed the 18th.

“I still feel pretty confident,” Lowry said. “Like yesterday, I feel like I left a few shots out there. I haven’t putted like I know I can, so maybe the putter’s on tomorrow — I hope so.”

Jamie Locklear is at 3 over par after a Saturday 75 and is in solo fifth; defending champion Steve Pippin shot 72 after Friday’s 76 and is four shots back in sixth. Cal Hunt posted a seven-stroke improvement from Friday to Saturday with a 1-under 71 and is 5 over par overall and in seventh. Jason Dial is eighth at 6 over par after a Saturday 77; these four players will comprise the next-to-last grouping on Sunday.

First-round leader Mack Kenney, who shot 71 on Friday, struggled to a second-round 82 and is tied for ninth with David Lowery Jr., nine strokes behind Powell.

“I just couldn’t get a putt to fall,” Kenney said. “I didn’t make any birdies, that makes it tough, and when you have 11 fives, that makes it tough to score well. That’s golf, it can be tough at times, so it’s one of those days.”

