Hannah Luckett tees off on the 10th hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Luckett leads the Ladies Division by 11 strokes.

Lonail Locklear hits his approach shot on the 18th hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Locklear is tied for second in the Regular Division, one stroke behind Marty Hunt.

John Haskins putts on the 18th hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Haskins leads the Senior Division by nine strokes.

LUMBERTON — After the day began with three players tied for the lead and two more one shot back in the Robeson County Golf Championship’s Super Senior Division, Saturday’s round became a battle of attrition.

Larry Lynn Locklear was the only player among the contenders to improve on his Friday score, and a 2-over 74 was enough for a six-stroke victory.

Locklear made one birdie over the tournament’s 36 holes — on the 11th hole Saturday — but played consistently enough and made enough pars to best the competition, finishing at 5 over par.

“I should have had more birdies but I just didn’t putt the ball good all weekend, but I didn’t hurt myself,” he said. “I made a lot of two- or three-footers that I could’ve easily missed, but I made all of them.”

He began the round with a bogey and a double bogey on the first two holes; from there he played 1 under par the rest of the day, with his lone birdie and 15 pars. A second-nine 35 was the only under-par nine-hole score in the division for the tournament, allowing him to bring home the title.

“I’m very proud. I’ve been playing in this thing for years,” Locklear said. “I’m very good friends with Mr. Carter Dial, that sponsors this thing. He called me last night, and I think a lot of Mr. Carter, so it’s a good thing to be a winner. I can call him today.”

Locklear said he hopes now that his brother Lonail Locklear, who is playing in the Regular Division, can also win his division on Sunday (see below).

Ronnie Hunt, who was tied for the first-round lead with Larry Lynn Locklear, finished second with an 11-over-par total after a second-round 80; Donnie Beck shot the same score Saturday after starting the day one stroke off the lead and finished third at 12 over.

Knocky Thorndyke was fourth after a second-round 81, finishing 13 over. Jim Steed, who shared the first-round lead and shot a Saturday 83, and Bob Antone, who shot 79, shared fifth at 14 over.

Dan Kenney posted a nine-stroke improvement from Friday with a second-round 76, which included an even-par 36 on the back nine.

Hunt leads Regular Division

Marty Hunt said he “lost his swing” over the final four holes of Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship. But the work he’d done over the first 14 holes held up, and after he finished with a 1-under-par 71 he leads Lonail Locklear and Phillip Wallwork by one stroke in the Regular Division.

“I started off with a bogey, got it together, got some birdies to pull in, made some good chips and putts,” Hunt said. “I lost my swing the last four holes coming in, but held it together. I was 3 under at one time.”

Hunt birdied holes No. 3, 8, 9, 12 and 17 and made bogeys on No. 1 and 14 and double bogey at the 16th.

Hunt knows he’ll have to play well again Sunday to beat the two players just behind him.

“Good so far, but I’m playing with two golfers that put it together every day,” Hunt said. “I don’t put it together every day, so just hold it in there and maybe I’ll stay with them.”

Lonail Locklear shot an even-par 72 with plenty of ups and downs; he made birdies at holes No. 4, 6, 9, 10 and 15 and bogeyed No. 3, 5, 13 and double-bogeyed No. 7.

“What went well was my putting. I hit the ball pretty good down the middle,” said Lonail Locklear, who shot 35 on the front nine and 37 on the back. “I came out today to shoot a score and let the rest of them come behind me. I just tried to play the field. It wasn’t nothing spectacular but it’s even par. I like where I’m standing; I’ve been here before.”

Locklear is playing the Regular Division for the first time since 2014 after winning the Senior Division each year from 2018-20 and finishing second in that division last year.

Wallwork shot 36 on both nines, with one birdie and one bogey on the front nine and three birdies and three bogeys on the back. His birdies came on holes No. 3, 12, 15 and 17.

“I would birdie a hole on the back and bogey the next hole, just not good golf discipline,” Wallwork said. “But I’m satisfied with where I’m at, and at least I’m in a position to where I can try to do something tomorrow.”

Haskins’ 68 nets nine-stroke Senior Division lead

John Haskins came off the golf course mildly disappointed, saying he played tentatively at times and had four putts hit the hole but not go in during Saturday’s round.

Nonetheless, after a 4-under-par 68, he leads the Robeson County Golf Championship’s Senior Division by nine strokes.

Haskins birdied both front-nine par 5s, as well as the ninth, as he went out in 2-under 34; he also birdied both par-5s in a bogey-free back nine, duplicating his front-nine score with another 34.

“I didn’t make any big mistakes today but I started out playing tentative; got a little settled in on the back nine and started playing freer,” said Haskins, who finished tied for fourth in the Championship Division last year. “That’s the thing in golf, just kind of, don’t worry about where it’s going, just swing at it.”

Roy Williamson is second after a 77; Pete Maynor shot 79 and is third in the seven-player division field.

Luckett leads Ladies Division

After solid play that included a 3-under 33 on the back nine, Hannah Luckett shot 1-under-par 71 Saturday to take a sizeable lead in the Robeson County Golf Championship’s Ladies Division.

“I didn’t get off the best start today, but was still making pars, I was actually scoring pretty well, scrambling to make pars,” said Luckett, the women’s golf coach at UNC Pembroke. “I turned at 2 over; it should have been a little better, I missed a couple short putts on the front. On the back I was able to reach both par 5s in two, and was able to two-putt for birdie there, and made another great birdie on 17 as well. So I was able to make a few birdies on the back to get me back to 1 under.”

Luckett also birdied the 14th hole and made one bogey on the back nine. She holds an 11-stroke lead over Amanda Levy, who shot 82 Saturday. Pandora Carter shot 89.

“My plan is to come out tomorrow and just take it hole by hole and see how low I can go,” Luckett said. “There’s a few strategic differences I might try tomorrow on the front nine to alleviate some of those bogeys like I had today.”

Three players in the Ladies Division is an increase from two last year; Carter was the only player in the division in 2020. Luckett and Levy are both new additions to the field. Luckett hopes the division can continue to grow in the future.

“At the time before I signed up, there was only two players in the division,” Luckett said. “I really hope in the future that we can grow the division and have some more, maybe youth come in as well from the area. I’ve seen a lot of other ladies out here playing so hopefully next year they will sign up for the tournament and play in the division as well.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.