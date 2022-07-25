The Robeson County Golf Championship division winners take a group photo after the tournament’s conclusion Sunday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Pictured, from left, are Super Senior Division champion Larry Lynn Locklear, Senior Division champion John Haskins, Championship Division winner Ryan Bass and Ladies Division champion Hannah Luckett. Regular Division champion Phillip Wallwork is not pictured.

Hannah Luckett, right, hits her approach on the first hole as Amanda Levy, left, looks on during Sunday’s final round of the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Luckett won the tournament’s Ladies Division and Levy finished second.

John Haskins tees off on the first hole during Sunday’s final round of the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Haskins won the tournament’s Senior Division.

LUMBERTON — While many of the contenders in the Robeson County Golf Championship’s Regular Division struggled on Sunday, Phillip Wallwork’s play remained steady.

That strong play — including a closing nine of 35 — propelled Wallwork to the division title.

Wallwork backed up Saturday’s 72 with a Sunday 73; he shot 38 on the front nine before his 1-under-par stretch on the final nine holes of the tournament, finishing with a 1-over total of 145.

Saturday leader Marty Hunt shot 77 to finish at 4-over 148; his first-round 71 was the only under-par round in the tournament in the division.

Lonail Locklear, a three-time Senior Division champion, shot 77 Sunday and finished third at 5-over 149.

Youth was served in the first flight, as the two youngest players in the field finished first and second. Logan Locklear, 13, won the flight after a final-round 76, including a front-nine 37; he finished the tournament at 15-over 159. Daniel Zeng, a rising high-school sophomore, shot 78 to finish second at 19-over 163; his final round also included a nine-hole stretch of 37, on the back nine. Jason Locklear, with a final-round 80, and Daniel Gane, with 81, were five strokes behind Logan Locklear and tied for third.

Ben Collins won the second flight after a final-round 80, finishing the tournament at 24-over 168. Five strokes behind Collins, Justin Branch and Kevin Newberry tied for second; Branch after a Sunday 85 and Newberry after 81.

The Regular Division was the tournament’s largest, with 44 players; overall, the championship had 93 participants in its move back to July after there were 67 players in the 2021 event.

Haskins pulls away in Senior Division

John Haskins may have said he didn’t play well on Sunday — and he did finish six strokes worse than on Saturday. But a nine-stroke lead in the Robeson County Golf Championship’s Senior Division kept growing, and by the end of the 36-hole tournament was a 19-stroke advantage.

Haskins shot 74 Sunday after a first-round 68; the round included a finishing stretch of eagle at the 15th and birdie at the 17th, with pars on No. 16 and 18.

“I just wasn’t very good today,” Haskins said. “I drove it fine; didn’t hit it very good, approach shots, didn’t chip it very good. I finished strong; I finished eagle-par-birdie-par, made it respectable — but it was kind of a struggle.”

Haskins, who tied for fourth in the Championship Division last year, said he chose to play the Senior Division after he was unable to play in Friday’s Championship Division first round, but hopes to play “with the big boys” next year.

Pete Maynor finished second at 17-over 161 after a Sunday 82. Roy Williamson was third at 20-over 164 after a final-round 87.

Luckett wins Ladies Division

In a lot of ways, Sunday’s round for Hannah Luckett mirrored Saturday’s effort at the Robeson County Golf Championship. While the score ultimately wasn’t quite as good as the day before, it was strong enough for an 18-stroke victory in the Ladies Division.

Luckett shot a 1-over 73 after Saturday’s 71, finishing the tournament at even-par 144; tournament organizers believe the score is a Ladies Division tournament record.

“I didn’t start off great again today, similar to yesterday, but made a couple birdies on the front,” said Luckett, who shot a back-nine 35 after shooting 38 on the front nine for the second straight day. “I actually turned at 2 over, actually the same as yesterday, however moving into the back nine I was just taking it one hole at a time, trying to execute some shots. There were quite a few missed shots out there today, especially a few missed putts that could have dropped for me and didn’t; however, I’m overall really happy with even par for the tournament. It was a great tournament and hopefully next year we’ll have a little more turnout in the Ladies Division.”

Luckett made birdie on holes No. 4, 6, 11 and 17 and made five bogeys during the round.

Three players participated in the Ladies Division; Amanda Levy shot 80 on Sunday and finished second at 18-over 162. Pandora Carter shot a final-round 93 and finished third with a 182 total.