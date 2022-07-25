LUMBERTON — From a distance, the swing doesn’t look all that different. The player is as animated as any other, perhaps even more, trying to will the ball into the hole.

It’s only when you get closer to Mason Cummings Jr. that you realize what makes him different from the other golfers on the course — and what makes him remarkable and an inspiration.

Cummings plays on a prosthetic left leg, less than three years after a car accident cost him the limb, not letting the injury keep him from playing the game he loves.

“Really it’s more of a mind thing, because sometimes I can rock and not feel it, and getting tired and not know I’m tired,” Cummings said. “That’d be my biggest thing. Other than that, I took it as a grain of salt; when I got hurt, it wasn’t a month later I was swinging a golf club.”

Cummings “rocks” through the golf swing by keeping his weight almost entirely on his natural leg, which as a right-handed golfer is his back leg. The nature of Cummings’ injuries have determined how he has to swing the club.

“For me, (the amputation is) above the knee, so I don’t get no hip movement,” Cummings said. “So it’s all arms.”

The 38-year-old Cummings, from Pembroke, competed in the Robeson County Golf Championship on Saturday and Sunday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton; playing in the tournament’s Regular Division, he shot an 86 on Saturday, which was tied for the 25th-best score of the 44 players in the division and left him in the middle of three flights. Cummings’ position faded with a 98 on Sunday, but that makes his accomplishments on the course no less remarkable.

“It’s amazing. You don’t see stuff like that everyday,” said Justin Chavis, who plays with Cummings often and was paired with him in Saturday’s tournament round. “For him to be able to do what he’s doing, it’s amazing. I play with him all the time, so I keep him motivated, keep him playing.”

Cummings’ RCGC participation was just days after the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open was conducted by the USGA about 50 miles northwest at Pinehurst No. 6; leg impairment was just one of the several impairment categories for the event.At Pinecrest, an accomodation was made for Cummings to play from the senior tees, while the rest of the field in his division played from the men’s tees; he remained competitive while otherwise playing the same course as the two-legged competition.

“He asked, and we just decided that was the right thing to do (to play forward tees),” said Dwight Gane, Pinecrest’s head professional. “The United States Adaptive Open was this week at Pinehurst, and that kind of had it in my mind how to do the right thing, as opposed to being ‘he signed up so he plays where everybody else plays.’

“He has a tremendous spirit, has a tremendous faith, and he is an inspriration.”

Cummings is interested in joining the National Amputee Golf Association, which would provide playing opportunities against other amputees; the organization has 2,000 members in the U.S. and holds tournaments for its members around the country.

His accident, on Nov. 16, 2019, resulted in his left leg’s amputation after a guardrail penetrated his vehicle. When he decided to return to the golf course, he had some idea what to expect after previously playing with Calvin Hammonds, known by many as Ham Bone, who also has a prosthetic leg.

“I always had played golf with him before I got hurt, so I knew that I could do it, I just had to put my mind to it,” Cummings said.

Cummings says he’s played golf on his prosthetic leg for about a year and a half.

“I actually love playing golf. I feel like it’s a heavenly sport; it’s a game of the land, you get out here and have fun with your buddies,” Cummings said. “You get to meet different people, play with different people, see different games, and it can take you a lot of places.”

“This is all he wants to do, play golf. Work and play golf,” Chavis said. “He hits the ball really good for a prosthetic.”

Cummings says he didn’t realize at first that his own activity as he overcomes his circumstances could be inspirational to others. But as he got further along in his recovery, and returned to the golf course, he began to relish the role and hopes to continue providing hope to others.

“When I started walking, I started doing live videos every week, showing my progress, and then I had people texting me, telling me they’re glad that I did it, that I was an inspiration and they felt like they could overcome things just by watching me,” Cummings said.

“So yeah, I try to be an inspiration to people — especially kids. I try to show them, no matter what you go through, don’t give up.”

