CINCINNATI — Former UNC Pembroke defensive lineman Domenique Davis signed a contract with the Cincinnati Bengals Monday as NFL training camps begin for the upcoming season.

Davis was previously signed by the New York Jets on April 25, 2020 as an undrafted free agent after the conclusion of that year’s NFL Draft. The Jets waived Davis on July 31, 2020.

Davis starred at UNCP for three seasons, from 2017-19, after one year at Shaw University; in his Braves career, Davis totaled 122 tackles, including 55 solo tackles, with 15 tackles for loss and six sacks. In 2019, as a senior, Davis led the team with six tackles for loss and was tied for the team lead with three sacks, all while playing the season through a torn labrum in his shoulder.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Davis, a Laurinburg native and Scotland High School alumnus, became the fourth UNCP player to participate in NFL team activities when he attended Jets minicamp.

The Bengals are coming off a surprise run to Super Bowl LVI, which they lost to the Los Angeles Rams; Cincinnati upset the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship Game after a 10-7 regular season.