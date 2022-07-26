DETROIT — William McGirt’s PGA Tour future will be determined over the next two weeks.

With two Tour starts left on a major medical extension, the Fairmont native is in the field at this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit; he is likely to play the Wyndham Championship next week in Greensboro to complete the extension.

Through 27 events in the 29-start extension, McGirt has earned 155 of the 375 FedExCup points required to maintain his Tour playing status. He needs 220 points in the next two starts to satisfy the requirements of the extension and keep his Tour card; that number of points could be obtained as a two-way tie for second or better in one of his remaining starts, or with two top-fives.

McGirt could also earn his way to a Tour card for next season by finishing in the top 125 in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship. McGirt is currently 171st; a jump to the top 125 would require approximately the same amount of points as his extension.

Even if McGirt plays well enough to keep his Tour status another season, he says he intends to play a reduced schedule and spend more time at home with his family.

McGirt has played once at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was first contested in 2019; he shot rounds of 71 and 72 last year to miss the cut. Entering last year’s event, McGirt told The Robesonian he felt Detroit Golf Club, the par-72 Donald Ross layout which hosts the tournament, was a good course for him, because it’s a tree-lined venue that rewards ball strikers and length “isn’t paramount.”

He will be paired with major champions Stewart Cink and Danny Willett for the first two rounds; the trio tee off at 7:29 a.m. Thursday on hole No. 1, and at 12:54 p.m. Friday on hole No. 10.

McGirt finished tied for 50th in his last start, the Barbasol Championship, on July 17. He has made the cut in two of his last three starts, including a tie for eighth at the Travelers Championship on June 26; he missed the cut in four of the last five starts before that, dating back to the spring.

Patrick Cantlay, the 2021 FedExCup champion, is the tournament favorite, along with Tony Finau, who won last week’s 3M Open, and Will Zalatoris. Defending champion Cam Davis is also in the field.