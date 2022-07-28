ST. PAULS — Will Brooks almost didn’t play baseball last spring for St. Pauls.

After a season that earned him Robeson County Player of the Year honors, he’s glad he did.

Brooks discussed his decision to play and his breakout junior campaign on this week’s edition of the Inside Sports Summer Spotlight Series at robesonian.com.

“(It was) my friends mostly; I had two buddies that wanted me to play, Josh Henderson and Cam Revels, that wanted me to play,” Brooks said. “So I played with them and it turned out to be my best season I’ve had so far.”

The Bulldogs’ starting third baseman, Brooks hit .369 with four home runs, 14 extra-base hits, 28 runs and 30 RBIs. He helped lead the Bulldogs to a second-place finish in the Southeastern Athletic Conference and the third round of the 2A state playoffs.

“I put in a lot of work for the past years, and this year I really didn’t try to do too much, I just tried to do me,” Brooks said. “I just tried to play for my team.”

To view the full video, which includes discussion of the Bulldogs’ team success, the possibility of playing college football, why Brooks is playing football this year for the first time and who he models his game after in each sport he plays, visit robesonian.com.