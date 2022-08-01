DETROIT — William McGirt couldn’t get anything going on the weekend at the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 74 and 72 to finish last out of the 75 players who made the cut at the Detroit event.

After making the cut on the number, the Fairmont native made bogey on three straight holes Saturday, the third through the fifth; he was 1 under for the rest of the round, with three birdies and two bogeys, but shot a 2-over-par 74.

McGirt parred the first eight holes before playing the next eight at a 2-over clip; he birdied the last two holes to finish his tournament at 1 under par. He was the first man off in Sunday’s round, playing as a single, and completed the round in two hours, 40 minutes.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic was the 28th event in McGirt’s 29-start major medical extension on Tour. He earned three FedExCup points and has totaled 158 of the 375 points needed by the end of his extension to maintain his Tour playing status.

The final start of McGirt’s extension will come this week at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro. He needs to finish in a two-way tie for second or better to earn enough points to keep his PGA Tour card.

Tony Finau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic by five strokes over Taylor Pendrith, earning his second consecutive Tour win and fourth overall.