SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers signed former UNC Pembroke cornerback and kick returner Devin Jones to a contract Tuesday.

Jones, a Mooresville native, previously was invited to the team’s rookie minicamp in May. That made him the fifth player in UNCP football history to participate in an NFL minicamp, including Domenique Davis, who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals last month after previously signing with the New York Jets.

Jones, a graduate of Lake Norman High School, was a two-time first team All-Mountain East Conference honoree for the Black & Gold, and earned all-region accolades from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) in 2019. A dangerous return man in multiple phases of the game, Devin Jones averaged 13.91 yards on 11 kickoff returns last season, while also averaging 20.0 yards on 18 punt returns as well. He tallied an 80-yard touchdown on a punt return against Glenville State, while also turning in a 29-yard punt return against the Pioneers as well.

Jones logged time in 44 games for the Braves from 2017-22 and amassed 116 tackles (89 solo), including 4-1/2 tackles for loss, while also compiling five interceptions, 23 pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and a blocked kick. He exited Pembroke ranking fourth all-time with 2,742 all-purpose yards, and is the program’s all-time leader in kick return yards (2,121), kick returns (93) and kick return touchdowns (4). He is also just one of a pair of Braves to log a 100-yard kickoff return over the course of their UNCP career.

The Panthers waived rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment to make room for Jones on the roster.