GREENSBORO — Needing to finish in the top two of a PGA Tour event to be able to continue on the Tour sounds like a high-pressure situation.

But that’s not how William McGirt is approaching this week’s Wyndham Championship. To him, it’s just another golf tournament — Tour start No. 258.

The Fairmont native is playing the final event of a 29-start major medical extension and needs to finish in a two-way tie for second or better to satisfy the extension and maintain his Tour playing status.

“Honestly, I feel no additional pressure this week,” McGirt told The Robesonian. “To me, it’s just another golf tournament. Kind of the way I look at every tournament.”

Instead of thinking of the potential career-altering stakes of the week, McGirt said he sees the week as “one last hoorah for this season” — and previously said he’s “at peace” with whatever happens, whether that’s the opportunity to continue playing the Tour or the chance to cut back from being on the road and spend more time with his family.

“If I don’t play well this week, I’ll go play the Korn Ferry Finals starting in two weeks,” McGirt said. “If I play well enough either this week or in those finals events, then great. I’ll play another year. If not, I’ll go home and be a full-time husband and father. I look at it as a win-win situation no matter what the outcome is.

“I’d love to play a few more years out here, but I’m very excited at the thought of being home everyday to be a normal dad. I have a few ideas of things I might like to do for a new career and I’m excited to explore those opportunities at some point.”

McGirt begins his Wyndham Championship at 1 p.m. Thursday on hole No. 10, paired with Joel Dahmen and 2020 tournament champion Jim Herman. The trio will tee off Friday at 7:45 a.m. on hole No. 1.

The Wyndham Championship was McGirt’s first PGA Tour start as a Monday qualifier in 2007, the last year the tournament was held at Forest Oaks before moving across town to Sedgefield. McGirt made an additional Tour start at the 2010 Houston Open before earning his Tour card for the 2011 season; he played the Tour full-time until 2018, with a win at the 2016 Memorial Tournament, before a near-two-year absence for hip injuries.

“I have enjoyed my time playing on tour but the tour has changed dramatically in so many ways. Some changes have been good while others, in my opinion, have left the tour and the game in the precarious position we see today,” McGirt said, presumably referring to the emergence of the new, controversial LIV Golf series. “It will be very interesting to see what transpires over the next few years and how it reshapes the future of professional golf.”

In eight Wyndham starts at Sedgefield, McGirt has made the cut five times, including an eighth-place finish in 2014 and a 14th in 2015, when he was the first-round co-leader.

McGirt finished 57th in his last tournament appearance in 2018, just before his break from professional golf due to his injuries began.

He finished 75th in last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, last among the players who made the cut; he has made the cut in three of his last four Tour starts.

Will Zalatoris and Shane Lowry are among the tournament favorites; other notables in the field include North Carolina native and past champion Webb Simpson, Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott and Justin Rose.