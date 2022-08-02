LUMBERTON — In an event that is as large an undertaking as the Dixie Youth World Series, there’s plenty going on long before the tournament officially begins.

Many of those preparations are underway this week in Lumberton before the city welcomes the players, coaches, families and fans on Friday as it hosts a Dixie Youth World Series for the third time.

“It’s very exciting. I think our local teams are excited, our folks, our community is excited,” said Tim Locklear, president of the Lumberton Youth Baseball Association. “I’ve had a lot of calls from folks just asking to help, and is there anything they can do to volunteer.”

At the Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex, where they tournament games will be played, the City of Lumberton is currently performing maintenance operations including work on the stadium lights, temporary lights in the overflow parking lot and aesthetic improvements to the fields and facilities.

“The city has a punch list of items that they’re working on,” said Bruce Mullis, treasurer of LYBA.

Private contractor Walt Britt has also done some work on the fields to ensure they are in the best shape for the tournament.

The LYBA board met Monday evening for its final preparations, confirming plans on where to set up vendors and hospitality, and making sure individuals are in place for working Friday’s skills competition, team meals, the Dixie Youth Baseball board meeting and the tournament-organized church services. Organizers are also touching base with partners like the Lumberton Visitors Bureau.

“We’ve got a lot of community partners involved in making this a great event for folks that are coming into Lumberton, so we can show a little bit about Lumberton and also play a little baseball,” Locklear said.

State champions from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, in addition to host teams from Lumberton, will participate in the tournament, which will include the AAA (age 10-and-under), Majors and “O”Zone (both age 12-and-under) divisions.

The tournament will include a local interest in addition to just the host teams from Lumberton; the West Robeson Majors team qualified for the tournament, while adjacent counties will be represented by a Majors team from Whiteville and an “O”Zone team from Hope Mills.

“It’s really good to see our local teams compete and earn their way through the state to get to the World Series,” Locklear said. “I know they’re excited to represent their areas locally here, and so hopefully we’ll have a lot of local folks come visit Lumberton to come see those teams play.”

The tournament’s opening ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Lumberton High School. It will include jumps into the stadium by the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, and a keynote address by former UNC Pembroke athletic director Dan Kenney.

Tournament play begins Saturday with games at 1 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. at the numerous fields across the Pennington Complex.

The Lumberton AAA team faces Alabama at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Lumberton’s Majors team plays Louisiana’s runner-up at 7:45 p.m. and Lumberton’s “O”Zone team meets Texas at 3:15 p.m. West Robeson, who has a bye into the second day in an uneven Majors bracket, will play the winner

All tournament brackets are double-elimination, ensuring each team no less than two games in World Series play.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.