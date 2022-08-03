The Fairmont #1 team defeated Fairmont #3 to win Robeson County Recreation’s Babe Ruth Baseball tournament at Purnell Swett High School. Pictured, in the back row from left, are coach Danny Henderson, Kyland Strickland, Jacobe Locklear, Mason Lepine, Austin Locklear, Landon Jones, Jacob Jacobs, James Hunt, Damajah McRae, Jamien Scott, Jamarion Brown and coach Robert Locklear. In the bottom row, from left, are coach Crystal Hunt, Mynkoda Smith, Roderick Deese, Nishique McQueen, Malik Singletary. Coach Keith Smith is not pictured.