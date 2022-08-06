Each ball that was thrown in the three ceremonial first pitches at Friday’s Dixie Youth World Series opening ceremony was autographed by the six U.S. Army Golden Knights who delivered the balls by parachute to Alton G. Brooks Stadium. Pictured, the ball is held by former U.S. Congressman and Lumberton native Mike McIntyre, who threw out one of the three pitches.

Lumberton City Councilwoman Melissa Robinson throws a ceremonial first pitch to Lumberton catcher Decklan Stueck at Friday’s Dixie Youth World Series opening ceremony at Alton G. Brooks Stadium. The tournament will be held at Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex, which sits in Robinson’s Precinct 2.

Former U.S. Congressman and Lumberton native Mike McIntyre throws a ceremonial first pitch at Friday’s Dixie Youth World Series opening ceremony at Alton G. Brooks Stadium.

Carey Wrenn, North Carolina state president of Dixie Youth Baseball, throws a ceremonial first pitch to Lumberton catcher Decklan Stueck at Friday’s Dixie Youth World Series opening ceremony at Alton G. Brooks Stadium. For more photos, see page 1A or 8A or visit robesonian.com.

Former U.S. Congressman and Lumberton native Mike McIntyre throws a ceremonial first pitch at Friday’s Dixie Youth World Series opening ceremony at Alton G. Brooks Stadium.

Lumberton City Councilwoman Melissa Robinson throws a ceremonial first pitch to Lumberton catcher Decklan Stueck at Friday’s Dixie Youth World Series opening ceremony at Alton G. Brooks Stadium. The tournament will be held at Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex, which sits in Robinson’s Precinct 2.

Each ball that was thrown in the three ceremonial first pitches at Friday’s Dixie Youth World Series opening ceremony was autographed by the six U.S. Army Golden Knights who delivered the balls by parachute to Alton G. Brooks Stadium. Pictured, the ball is held by former U.S. Congressman and Lumberton native Mike McIntyre, who threw out one of the three pitches.