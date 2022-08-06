Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament to be held Aug. 20-21

The 45th annual Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament is set for Aug. 20-21 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament is a two-person best ball, with no handicap; it is open to all amateur golfers age 21 or older, unless accompanied by an adult.

Awards will be presented at the completion of play Sunday with prizes for the first three places in each flight; the tournament champions each receive a traditional Kiwanis blue blazer. There will also be special prizes on the golf course.

Entry is $200; checks can be mailed to Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton Children’s Foundation, P.O. Box 2705, Lumberton, NC 28359.

Sponsorships are available, at $1,500, $1,000, $500, $250 or $125. Contact tournament chair Owen Thomas at 919-889-2514 or [email protected] if interested.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Open (formally Member-Guest) will be played Sept. 10-11 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start on both days. This is a two-person best ball format on Saturday and a two-person Texas Scramble format on Sunday. Cost is $115 per player or $230 per team. A practice round on Friday will also be included. The entry fee includes three rounds of golf, lunch and a meal after play on both days, drinks, beer, range balls and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over J.D. McGirt and Ray Lowry. Kirk Hamilton and Al Almond were the second-flight winners with Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen taking second. Wilkie Lowry, Jerry Long, Atlas Warwick and Ray Lowry were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The Thursday Evening Scramble will be played this Thursday, Aug. 11 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person nine-hole captains-choice format with an entry fee of $20 for members and $25 for non-members, which includes a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 by Wednesday the week of the tournament to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Bradley Hamilton with a 69, Andy Andrews 70, Tim Moore 71, James Cox 71, Butch Lennon 72, Ricky Hamilton 72, Eddie Williams 73, Aaron Maynor 73, Jeff Slabe 74, Mark Smith 74, Bob Antone 75, Robert Lawson 75, Mitch Grier 75, Mark Madden 76 and Mack Kenney 76.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

John Haskins and Knocky Thorndyke were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 63, winning by one stroke over Jack Morgan and LeMark Harris.

Ricky Rogers and Tim Moore won the first flight with a 70, one stroke ahead of Pandora Carter and Ted Williams, who won a scorecard playoff for second.

Closest to the flag winners were Joe Locklear, Carlis Bryant and W.C. Meares.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

