Tennessee’s Kolt Correll throws a pitch during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against the South Carolina runner-up in Lumberton. South Carolina won 3-2 with a walkoff two-run single.

Tennessee’s Cordell Davis, right, leans back after an inside pitch as South Carolina runner-up’s Wiliiam Addison catches during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. South Carolina won 3-2 with a walkoff two-run single.

South Carolina’s Seth Hansen watches a pitch go by as Louisiana’s Emillio Olivera catches during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. South Carolina won 12-2.

North Carolina “O”Zone’s Zi Campbell stumbles after getting caught in a rundown by Georgia catcher Dylan Lamb during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. North Carolina won 9-2.

Mississippi “O”Zone’s Angus Van Orsdd throws a pitch against Alabama during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. Alabama won 10-3.

Virginia “O”Zone’s Cale Bowen slides into home past Florida’s Brady Ferguson during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. Virginia won 7-4.

Virginia majors’ Cooper McCarty runs past Alabama runner-up’s Edwin Moorer as McCarty comes home to score during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. Virginia won 24-2.

Louisiana majors’ Brennan Chaix is awarded a home-run ball by Dixie Youth Baseball officials after hitting two two-run homers during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against the Virginia runner-up in Lumberton. Louisiana won 16-1.

Louisiana majors’ Cooper Couret, left, celebrates with teammates while leaving the mound during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against the Virginia runner-up in Lumberton. Louisiana won 16-1.

North Carolina majors runner-up’s Luke McLean stares down an Alabama batter during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. Alabama won 7-6.

Texas AAA’s Camden Estes throws a pitch as Virginia’s James Horne takes his lead during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. Virginia won 6-5 by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

South Carolina AAA’s Ryan Bottar flips the ball underhanded towards the shortstop as Louisiana’s Jacoby Smith runs the bases during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. South Carolina won 12-2.

Georgia’s AAA team celebrates after beating Arkansas in Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. Georgia won 23-3.

Florida AAA’s catcher Aiden Sumner, right, high-fives a coach as pitcher Chase Vasetine looks on during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against Mississippi in Lumberton. Mississippi earned a walkoff win in the sixth inning, 6-5.

Members of the North Carolina and Tennessee AAA teams form a handshake line after Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. North Carolina won 10-0.

Florida AAA’s catcher Aiden Sumner, right, high-fives a coach as pitcher Chase Vasetine looks on during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against Mississippi in Lumberton. Mississippi earned a walkoff win in the sixth inning, 6-5.

Georgia’s AAA team celebrates after beating Arkansas in Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. Georgia won 23-3.

South Carolina AAA’s Ryan Bottar flips the ball underhanded towards the shortstop as Louisiana’s Jacoby Smith runs the bases during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. South Carolina won 12-2.

Texas AAA’s Camden Estes throws a pitch as Virginia’s James Horne takes his lead during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. Virginia won 6-5 by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

North Carolina majors runner-up’s Luke McLean stares down an Alabama batter during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. Alabama won 7-6.

Louisiana majors’ Cooper Couret, left, celebrates with teammates while leaving the mound during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against the Virginia runner-up in Lumberton. Louisiana won 16-1.

Louisiana majors’ Brennan Chaix is awarded a home-run ball by Dixie Youth Baseball officials after hitting two two-run homers during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against the Virginia runner-up in Lumberton. Louisiana won 16-1.

Virginia majors’ Cooper McCarty runs past Alabama runner-up’s Edwin Moorer as McCarty comes home to score during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. Virginia won 24-2.

Virginia “O”Zone’s Cale Bowen slides into home past Florida’s Brady Ferguson during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. Virginia won 7-4.

Mississippi “O”Zone’s Angus Van Orsdd throws a pitch against Alabama during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. Alabama won 10-3.

North Carolina “O”Zone’s Zi Campbell stumbles after getting caught in a rundown by Georgia catcher Dylan Lamb during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. North Carolina won 9-2.

South Carolina’s Seth Hansen watches a pitch go by as Louisiana’s Emillio Olivera catches during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. South Carolina won 12-2.

Tennessee’s Cordell Davis, right, leans back after an inside pitch as South Carolina runner-up’s Wiliiam Addison catches during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. South Carolina won 3-2 with a walkoff two-run single.

Tennessee’s Kolt Correll throws a pitch during Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against the South Carolina runner-up in Lumberton. South Carolina won 3-2 with a walkoff two-run single.