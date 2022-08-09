PEMBROKE — Archdale southpaw Landen Smith, who compiled 11 victories and eight saves for the UNC Pembroke pitching staff from 2018-22, has inked a professional contract with the Frontier League’s Washington Wild Things, team officials announced last week.

The Wild Things are a professional baseball team based in Washington, Pa., and compete as a member of the Frontier League. An independent baseball league that spans seven states and two Canadian provinces, the Frontier League is an official partner league of Major League Baseball.

A first team All-Conference Carolinas selection in 2022, Smith compiled 11 victories and eight saves in 210-1/3 career innings pitched across five seasons for the Black & Gold. He registered a 3-3 mark, seven saves and a 4.44 earned run average last season, and transitioned to the role of UNCP’s primary closer over the last month of the most recent campaign.

He flourished in the role as UNCP’s primary closer in 2022, striking out 41 batters and walking just 11 in 22 innings pitched. He also logged a trio of saves over that span as well.