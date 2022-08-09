The Purnell Swett #3 team defeated Red Springs 9-7 to win the Robeson County Recreation softball championship for age 13-16. Players on the team pictured include Kaitlyn Brooks, Kaitlyn Cummings, Lanna Haggans, Cameron Honeycutt, Tomya Hunt, Addison Locklear, Georgia Locklear, Timberley Lowery, Piper Miller, Nyla Mitchell, Abigail Oxendine, Braesha Oxendine, Constance Seals, Kiersten Strickland; not pictured is Sequial Locklear. Coaches include William Deese, Justin Honeycutt and Sekiya Hunt. Mitchell was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts in the championship game and Georgia Locklear earned the save with three strikeouts. Mitchell had two hits, with a double and an RBI, Brooks had three hits with an RBI, Braesha Oxendine was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Georgia Locklear had two hits, with a double and two RBIs. Red Springs was led by Emily Brooks, with three hits, a double and an RBI; Madison Hunt, with two hits and an RBI; and Telinda Pate, with a hit and two RBIs.