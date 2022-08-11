Cox shows belief as Golden Tornadoes look to continue ‘21 improvement

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont football team won just two games last year, but few teams improved as much from the beginning of the season to the end as the Golden Tornadoes did, completing Lonnie Cox’s first season back at his alma mater.

So the question entering Cox’s second year is, naturally, will that improvement continue? That will be seen, but no one has more belief than the head coach.

“Culturally, this is the best place we’ve ever been. I’ve been doing this for 10 years and I’ve never believed more in my kids, more in my coaching staff, more than what we’re doing here at Fairmont,” Cox said. “I’ve got 35 war daddies, I’ve got a coaching staff I believe in, and I’m willing to go to war with my kids and with my brothers anywhere, any place, anytime, with anybody.”

That belief has rubbed off on the assistant coaches and players within the program, who say they’re ready to turn the page competitively.

“Coach Cox has brought a lot of good ideas to the program, and it takes time to get acclimated to change,” defensive coordinator Eric Gould said. “But what we had going on in the spring and the summer, it’s been a breath of fresh air. We lost a lot of production but we’ve got guys ready to step in. That’s all we can ask for — put your hard hat on and get to work.”

“Last year, it was building, culture change,” senior receiver/defensive back Chris Stevenson said. “This year, under Coach Cox, Coach Gould, now it’s time to implement all that, and start to win and build a better program.”

The Golden Tornadoes defense kept them in some games against quality competition last year; as the unit looks to continue that success this season, Demarcus Grissett and Jayden Smith will lead the linebacking group, with third-year starter Tyrek Thompson, Stevenson, Jamir Jones and Emmanuel Oxendine in a deep secondary.

“When I became a head coach I realized just how important it was to be able to play really good defense and be good on special teams,” Cox said. “It takes a lot of athletes to score a lot of points on offense, but we’re going to put all of our best athletes on defense first, because the better you are on defense, the longer you can stay in football games that you’re really not supposed to be in.”

The defense being the strength of the Golden Tornadoes team even filters into the team’s offensive mindset — an admitted change from earlier in Cox’s career when he tried to outscore everyone.

“I believe that we’re as good defensively at Fairmont as we’ve ever been, so now it’s just about being able to run the football, control the clock, field position, and at the end of the day we’re going to hang our hat on defense.”

While the offense is replacing quarterback Cameron Sweat, receivers Savonte McKeithan and Walker Chavis and running backs Derrick Baker and Armon Houston, Cox still expects plenty of production from this year’s unit. Harlan Hunt and Gabriel Washington are battling for the starting quarterback job; Stevenson and sophomore Jamir Jones will be that quarterback’s top targets. Demarcus Grissett will get the bulk of the carries at running back.

“Coach Cox is putting in new plays almost every day, changing up the game, making sure we stay on our toes and making sure the defense doesn’t know what to do,” senior wide receiver Josh Arnette said. “So I think that will help us get a lot of touchdowns and a lot of wins, and help take most of the weight off the defense to do everything.”

So as the Golden Tornadoes seek that second-year improvement under Cox, what is their goal? They say it’s “conference championship or bust.”

“Whatever we expect out of these kids, that’s what we’re going to get out of them,” Cox said. “So if we don’t approach every season that we can’t win a conference championship, then we don’t really believe in what it is that we’re doing.”

Fairmont opens Aug. 19 at Lumberton before playing its home opener the following week against Purnell Swett.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.