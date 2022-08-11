North Carolina “O”Zone’s Tres Daughtry leads off first as Alabama’s Vincent Desautels holds him on during Thursday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton.

North Carolina “O”Zone’s Joshua Brooks catches the ball at first base to retire Alabama’s Finley Haigler during Thursday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton.

The Alabama “O”Zone team celebrates after winning the Dixie Youth World Series championship by defeating North Carolina in Thursday’s game in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Wearing 1970s Atlanta Braves throwback jerseys, the Alabama “O”Zone team showed up to the Dixie Youth World Series as the best-dressed team.

By the team they left, it was clearly they were, quite simply, the best team as well.

The Montgomery, Alabama team defeated Hope Mills, North Carolina 13-3 Thursday afternoon in Lumberton to win the tournament championship.

“I’m so proud,” Alabama coach Davis Denney said. “It’s amazing, this experience has been amazing. Lumberton has been the best possible host city, they’ve shown us so much hospitality. We’ve loved being here.”

Alabama scored multiple runs in four of the six innings in the winner-take-all game; the team took a 2-0 lead with Patton Mitchell’s two-run homer in the top of the first and led the rest of the way, adding one run in the second, three each in the fourth and fifth and four in the sixth to cruise to the title.

Mitchell had three hits and four RBIs and William Marks had three hits; Will Vucovich scored three runs.

Ellis Reed hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning and Gavin Bynum scored twice for North Carolina, which forced Thursday afternoon’s game by beating Alabama 4-3 Thursday morning.

While Alabama won the title with a comfortable victory, its tournament run featured two one-run wins and a two-run win.

“At our state tournament we had a lot of close games, a lot of one-run games, very competitive teams,” Denney said. “That prepared us; we won by one run three or four times, so we were ready for it. Our kids just didn’t want to lose; they refused to lose and anytime we were down we responded, they just instantly responded and came back and did what they had to do to win the game.”

In the morning contest, North Carolina scored two fifth-inning runs to pull ahead, ultimately making the difference in the one-run outcome. Alabama was able to regroup before the afternoon game to eliminate North Carolina just hours later.

“Losing the game this morning was very tough on these kids,” Denney said. “We tell them all the time that a game is just a game and the more important thing is life and giving glory to God, and that’s the focus. So coming out and playing another game was not a big deal. We regrouped, got some good lunch and came back and were ready to play.

“For them to learn and have the lessons of having failure and then having success has been excellent to see in these kids.”

Chris Stiles