Lumberton looks to improve after 1-win campaign

LUMBERTON — Adam Deese hasn’t had a normal season yet. This fall, he hopes to change that.

The Lumberton head coach took over with four games remaining in the 2019 season after Kelly Williamson resigned, then led the Pirates through COVID-tinged seasons in the spring and fall of 2021. In all or part of three seasons, he’s coached 16 games. Now, after a full offseason and with virus protocols relaxed, he hopes a full season leads to better results.

“We’re finally trending in the right direction,” Deese said. “Finally having that full offseason, with no hiccups or things of that sort, to develop that culture and that identity, our guys have taken a step in the right direction. We’ve still got a ways to go, but as far as the energy and the effort and the want to, you can see a change coming.”

In addition to the pandemic’s effect on last season, the Pirates had a very young team in a 1-8 campaign. But a lot of that team is back, returning with that year of experience under their belts.

“Last year we played with a young team and a lot of kids got thrown in the fire, so to say, and the good thing about that is we’ve got a lot of guys that’s going to be molded, and now they know what to expect,” Deese said.

The root of the Pirates’ struggles in recent years has been the offense; the team scored 54 points in nine games last fall. Improved results will start with putting more points on the board.

“The way we practice — job security is ball security,” Deese said. “We’re stressing that each day, and practicing with a tempo. A lot of kids on that offensive side of the ball are back. … I’m excited to see how this offense is going to prove itself, trying to limit turnovers and be smart with the ball, make great plays and great decisions.”

“Coach Deese likes to preach it — alignment, assignment and technique,” senior receiver/cornerback Patrick McBride said. “Just do what you’re supposed to do and trust the person next to you, and if everybody does a good job we’re going to march it down the field.”

Jacoby Pevia and Christopher McCallum should provide a one-two tandem of running backs as Travon Moore takes over at quarterback. Last year’s starting quarterback Issaiah Bartow will be the team’s “Swiss Army knife,” Deese said, and can move around to several different positions. Andre Bethea and Anthony Brady will be key blockers up front.

While the Pirates’ strength is its defense, that group was often dealt a tough hand with short fields because of offensive struggles. Deese hopes that defense gets a better chance to shine this year.

“Coming into the entire summer, our defense has been really strong,” Deese said. “Guys have been communicating, flying around. … We’ve just got to keep the mentality that every time we go against an offense we don’t want them to get a yard.”

The secondary is the defense’s best unit, featuring McBride, McCallum and James Bristow. Caleb Maynor, Michael Pitts and Bartow will make an impact at linebacker while Brady is a “force inside” on the defensive front, Deese said.

“(We need to) just keep our intensity on the defensive side,” McBride said. “You’ve got to be physical, and you’ve got to know what you’re doing; you can’t just be lackadaisical out there, that’s how you get woed to sleep and somebody makes a good play on you.”

Lumberton opens its season against Fairmont on Aug. 19, travels to Hoke County on Aug. 26 and hosts Laney on Sept. 2 before opening conference play. The Pirates enter play coming off six straight losing seasons; this fall Deese hopes simply that his team is more competitive than it’s been in recent years.

“I’m preaching each and every game, no matter what the outcome is, be competitive,” Deese said. “That’s our landmark, we want to come into every game and we want to put up a fight each and every game, we want to be competitive.”

