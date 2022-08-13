Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament to be held Aug. 20-21

The 45th annual Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament is set for Aug. 20-21 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament is a two-person best ball, with no handicap; it is open to all amateur golfers age 21 or older, unless accompanied by an adult.

Awards will be presented at the completion of play Sunday with prizes for the first three places in each flight; the tournament champions each receive a traditional Kiwanis blue blazer. There will also be special prizes on the golf course.

Entry is $200; checks can be mailed to Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton Children’s Foundation, P.O. Box 2705, Lumberton, NC 28359.

Sponsorships are available, at $1,500, $1,000, $500, $250 or $125. Contact tournament chair Owen Thomas at 919-889-2514 or [email protected] if interested.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Chris Barfield, David Rogers, Donald Arnette and James Thompson won the Thursday Evening Scramble winning in a playoff over Jeff Broadwell, Jeff Broadwell Sr., Vince Powers and Stuart Monroe. Gary Locklear, Willie Joghnson, Kevin Walker and Dan McArn were the second-flight winners. Vince Powers and Brenna Miller were closest to the pin winners.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, Aug. 25 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This will be the final Thursday Evening Scramble of the summer.

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a three-stroke victory over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. The second flight was won by Richard Lowery and Darrell McGiver with Lee Hunt and Kirk Hamilton coming in second place. Marvin Suggs and Pedro Suggs were the third-flight winners followed by Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly. Bucky Beasley, John Haskins, Tommy Lowry and Rick Rpgers were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Open (formally Member-Guest) will be played on Sept. 10-11 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start on both days. This is a two-person best-ball format on Saturday and a two-person Texas Scramble format on Sunday. Cost is $115 per player or $230 per team. A practice round on Friday will also be included. The entry fee includes three rounds of golf, lunch and a meal after play on both days, drinks, beer, range balls, and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Fairmont High School Boys and Girls Basketball will sponsor a tournament on Saturday, Aug. 27 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person, captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $70 per player, which includes one mulligan and one red tee. Call 910-827-0842 or 910-628-6727 to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Wayne Cliff with a 70, Kevin Davis 70, Steve Pippin 72, Eddie Williams 72, Bert Thomas 73, Mitch Grier 73, Clifton Rich 74, Butch Lennon 74, James Cox 74, Brian Davis 74, David Sessions 75, Cliff Nance 76, Chris Barfield 76, James Thompson 76, James Barron 77, Robert Lawson 77, Joe Marks 77, Brook Gehrke 77, Dennis Andrews 77 and Mark Lassiter 77.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

John Haskins and Roy Williamson were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 62, winning by one stroke over Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen.

Leroy Gautier and Keith Cox won the special flight with a 68, winning in a scorecard playoff.

Closest to the flag winners were Bucky Beasley, Warren Bowen and John Haskins.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]