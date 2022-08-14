Ray begins first season leading alma mater, looks for rebound

Red Springs’ Jakelsin Mack (14) runs the ball against South View during the Battle of the Carolinas Jamboree Wednesday in Lumberton.

RED SPRINGS — Any time a new coach leads a program, part of the challenge is getting the players to adjust to a new system. But for Red Springs’ Tim Ray, returning to his alma mater after four years leading the Goldsboro program, it goes the other way too.

“It’s different for them — it’s different for me,” Ray said. “The same way they get accustomed to a coach and how they run their program, it’s the same way for me; I’m leaving a program where I’ve been for five years and those kids, they know my system, they knew how I ran things inside and out.

“(Former coach Lawrence) Ches ran a great program, and he just did things differently than I did. The biggest thing is just a change on both ends, but we’ve had some good leadership step up and coaches that’s really buying in, and the guys are buying in.”

A new coach means a new look for a young Red Springs team this season. Ray describes himself as a “multiple guy,” meaning he uses many different formations, and as a run-first head coach.

“The main thing we’re going to do is run the ball and stop the run,” Ray said. “If we do those things, we’re in good shape to get the ball in our athletes’ hands, however we’ve got to do that, and on defense stop the run, fly around to the ball, get 11 hats to the football and make a lot of tackles.”

Offensively, Scottie Locklear will be the Red Devils’ quarterback; Ray says since his arrival in February he’s seen a lot of maturing from the junior. Jakelsin Mack and Curtis Wilson will be the leading options at running back, along with Mishon Wilson, who is currently sidelined with a hand injury but is expected back during the season.

Jamey Tedder will be a top target in the receiving corps. T.J. Ellerbe, a freshman who Ray says is a terrific athlete, will also play receiver and “touch the ball in a lot of ways.” Tim Hammonds will be a key blocker on the offensive line.

Defensively, Red Springs developed a reputation under Ches as having a physical unit; Ray believes that will continue.

“One thing that I’ve noticed is these guys, they’re very aggressive,” Ray said. “Even when we’re going with just helmets, they’re very aggressive, so hopefully that translates into the games. The biggest thing is technique wise, really form tackling and trying to prevent injuries, because aggression, if you don’t do it the right way, leads to injuries.”

Jerrick Thompson will lead the defensive line alongside Tim Hammonds. Linebackers Tyvon Locklear and Jayden Hammonds will be key pieces in the middle, while Tedder and Wilson will also have important roles in the defensive backfield.

The Red Devils open with three of their four nonconference games at home, starting with Douglas Byrd on Aug. 19; after traveling to Forest Hills, they’ll host Sandhills Titans and Mullins (S.C.) before beginning Southeastern Athletic Conference play.

Hampered by both COVID-19 issues and a rash of injuries, the Red Devils struggled to a 1-6 mark last fall. Ray hopes that a new start can bring new life into the program and lead to a more competitive season.

“We’re going to win games, and we’re going to do what we have to do to win games as coaches,” Ray said. “But I want to see the guys compete from beginning to end, no matter who the team is, what they look like or how they might look in the polls. I want to see them compete and play our system to the best of our ability and really build each other up. We’ve got a young team so if we can set the foundation this year and compete, then next year those games that we’re just competing in, we’re going to win. It’s taking those building blocks and building a foundation.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.