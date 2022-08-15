Baldwin, St. Pauls reached state final, 4th round in last 2 seasons

ST. PAULS — Outside of a few players who contributed as underclassman, the core of St. Pauls’ spring 2021 team that appeared in the 2AA state championship is gone. Even a lot of production from last year’s conference-championship team left the program when they walked across the stage to receive diplomas in the spring.

But the Bulldogs (11-1 last season) still have plenty of football talent on campus, and they’re looking to continue the success of the last two seasons.

“We’ve got a mentality here, we don’t rebuild, we reload,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “We take care of all that in the offseason, so we just reload. It’s high school sports, we know we’re going to lose some, but it’s an opportunity. It’s an opportunistic time for kids to get their opportunities.”

“A lot of people are going to downplay us,” said senior running back Kemarion Baldwin, entering his third season as a starter. “Us in this organization, we know what to do, how to play; we know the standard and we know how hard we work. We preach hard work — we all we got, we all we need.”

The team’s headliner is Baldwin, the two-time reigning Robeson County Heisman who rushed for a Robeson County record 2,483 yards last fall, with 36 touchdowns; he twice rushed for over 400 yards in a game, also setting the county single-game rushing total in both performances and scoring six touchdowns in each. So what will he do next?

“The kid’s got several college offers, from D-1 to D-2, and we’re really happy about him,” Setzer said. “But he comes to work every day like he’s a freshman, like he’s got something else to prove. As long as he keeps that mentality, and we all keep that mentality like we’ve got something to prove, we’ve got the opportunity to be a good team.”

Baldwin now assumes more of a leadership role as a senior, and in doing so recalls the leadership of the man who preceded him as the Bulldogs’ feature back, the late Marqueise Coleman.

“Just seeing how ‘Quiese led the team, I just want to follow like him. He made me open my eyes to more than just football,” Baldwin said. “He made me want to play harder for everything else that’s going on, so I want to be that mentor for the younger guys coming up.”

While Baldwin is a known commodity for the Bulldogs, transfer Chris Bryant will make an impact on both sides of the ball at receiver and safety.

“I’m really excited because I’ve been working hard all offseason, and I think they’re going to use me in the right way, so I think I’m going to have a breakout year this year,” Bryant said.

“Tenacity, the kid has a lot of tenacity,” Setzer said. “He’s a smart player too. He sees the field very well, so he has a very high football IQ.”

Kenneth Jones will join Baldwin in the backfield, with sophomore Theophilus Setzer, Mike Setzer’s son, at quarterback. Dylan Britt will lead the offensive line protecting those skill players.

Defensively, three-year starter Houston Hunt anchors the defensive line, in front of “proven” linebackers Adrian Hall, Trejon McBryde and Jamarcus Smith, with Bryant in the secondary.

“We’re looking to, pretty much every time we go out, hold the team to zero points,” Bryant said. “That’s our goal every week. We’ve got to go out there and work hard and we’re going to bring the wood every week.”

With the standard the Bulldogs have established, it would be understandable if a conference or even a state championship was a frequently-stated goal. But as has been the case in recent years under Setzer, the focus isn’t about that — it’s simply about the next game. The Bulldogs open Aug. 19 at Metrolina Christian, then return home to host a strong nonconference opponent in Westover on Aug. 26.

“We don’t look down the road,” Setzer said. “I know I say that every year, but that’s our philosophy. A successful season for us is to continue our philosophy week by week. I don’t want our kids thinking 13 weeks down the road who we need to play.”

