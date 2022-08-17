With a soggy weather forecast in place all day Friday, two local football games have been moved to Thursday as the season opens this week.

The Douglas Byrd at Red Springs game will now be played at 7 p.m. Friday.

Purnell Swett will host Seaforth in a varsity-JV doubleheader on Thursday. The JV game will begin at 4 p.m. and the varsity game at 7 p.m. in Pembroke.

While two games have been moved, two more remain scheduled for Friday. Lumberton will host Fairmont, in an in-county matchup to begin the season, at 7:30 p.m. Friday; St. Pauls will play at Metrolina Christian Academy in Indian Trail, also at 7:30 p.m.