High school football season is finally here. The weather even obliged our excitement and allowed us to begin 24 hours early.

Two of the four games involving Robeson County teams have been moved up to Thursday night. The other two are still on for Friday, as of late Wednesday afternoon.

When these games are played, who will come out on top? There’s plenty of times that a picks column isn’t easy, but especially in Week 1 of the season when you have no previous results to go on. One of these games even involves a first-year program, so in that case there’s no last season either.

But here’s my best guesses on what we’ll see under the lights on Thursday and Friday evening.

Fairmont at Lumberton

There’s plenty of excitement around this matchup as these two in-county foes meet for the first time in 14 years at 7:30 p.m. Friday. After both had poor records last season, the chance for a new beginning this fall is also exciting for each program.

The defense was the strength of both teams last season — even if sometimes that didn’t show in the results because of short fields, turnovers, etc. That could suggest this game ends up as a low-scoring affair.

Simply put, Lumberton’s offense will have to be better for the team to be more competitive this season. I do think there will be signs of that improvement shown in this game. Fairmont, though has a few more playmakers, and one or two plays could make a big difference here.

Fairmont 20, Lumberton 16

Douglas Byrd at Red Springs

These two teams, who will play at 7 p.m. Thursday, opened against each other last season; Red Springs won that game 22-8.

Both teams should be improved from last season — although both won just one game last fall, leaving practically nowhere to go but up. Tim Ray begins his tenure coaching Red Springs, and after last year’s injuries and COVID luck the program is probably relieved to simply have a clean slate from a health standpoint. That should lead to better play than what was seen the back half of last season.

Douglas Byrd is a little more experienced than before, and is inspired by tragedy after the death of assistant coach Jason Johnson last week.

Whichever team is truly improved from last year will be the one more likely to win this game. I think there’s a better chance that’s the new-look Red Devils.

Red Springs 28, Douglas Byrd 14

St. Pauls at Metrolina Christian

After a state championship appearance in the spring of 2021 and a fourth-round run last fall, St. Pauls is used to road trips by now. This time, though, instead of a postseason road trip, they’ll take a season-opening one to suburban Charlotte as the Bulldogs open at Metrolina Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

While not a North Carolina High School Athletic Association member, instead playing in the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association, the Warriors boast a strong program after a 10-2 season last fall. While it is a private institution, the school isn’t small — it has more students than St. Pauls.

The Bulldogs, though, are an established program, and have some new faces hungry to make a statement that this team can be just as strong as the last two. This program has gotten used to winning and knows how to win, and will do so again.

Bonus prediction: St. Pauls’ Kemarion Baldwin is 138 rushing yards away from 4,000 for his career. He’ll get it Friday.

St. Pauls 38, Metrolina Christian 14

Seaforth at Purnell Swett

Playing its first varsity game in school history after opening its doors last year, there is literally nothing to go on here with Seaforth. No prior seasons, no program tradition, nothing. Purnell Swett may feel like it’s starting from scratch as well after a rough few years. The teams meet Thursday at 7 p.m.

I do expect Purnell Swett to be more competitive this season than it was last year, when the Rams played just two competitive games out of their six, one of which was a loss to Douglas Byrd, the Eagles’ only win; the other was a win at Lumberton.

While the Rams look to rebuild and try to begin a climb upward from the cellar, the program has a decades-long past — good, bad and ugly — Seaforth literally is starting from scratch. It’s normal, even expected, for a first-year program to have a slow start and take some hits early on.

Purnell Swett 21, Seaforth 12

