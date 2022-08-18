PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke football team has, again, been tabbed as one of the teams to beat for the 2022 campaign as the Braves amassed 93 total points to settle into the No. 4 spot in the 2022 Mountain East Conference Preseason Coaches Poll that was released by the league office on Wednesday.

The Braves return nine starters and a myriad of letterwinners off of last year’s squad that registered a 6-5 mark, with all six victories coming inside conference play. All-MEC standouts Faheem Diaab, Trey Dixon and Josh Jones highlight the returners for the Braves.

Four-time defending champion Notre Dame (Ohio) was picked to capture the MEC crown for the fifth-straight year in Wednesday’s release as the Falcons hauled in 10 of the 12 available first-place votes on the way to 119 points. Frostburg State finished close behind after logging a pair of first-place votes and 108 points, while Charleston (W.Va.) was third with 99 points.

Points were compiled on an 11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis, and coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams. It is the second consecutive year that the Black & Gold has been projected to finish fourth among the 12 league schools.

UNCP will open its 16th season of intercollegiate football on September 3 when the Braves make the short trip to Cumberland County to renew its Two Rivers Classic rivalry with Fayetteville State at Luther “Nick” Jeralds Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Season tickets are selling fast for the 5-game home schedule which includes a Thursday evening matchup against West Virginia State on October 13, as well as a Homecoming contest against West Liberty on October 29. Season tickets are $115 and can be purchased by visiting UNCPBraves.com/Tickets. Mini-pack ticket deals are available as well.

Soccer picked to win Conference Carolinas

An incredulous run through the league’s postseason tournament in November, along with a host of returning players, has laid the groundwork of expectations for the newest campaign as the UNC Pembroke women’s soccer team raked in 11 first-place votes as the overwhelming favorite to capture the Conference Carolinas championship again in 2022, per the release of the Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches Poll on Wednesday.

The Black & Gold returns seven starters and six other letterwinners off of last year’s squad that posted a 15-5-0 mark, including an 11-1-0 clip inside league play, on the way to securing the program’s fifth berth into the NCAA postseason. UNCP won 14 of its last 16 games of the campaign, including an 11-game winning skein in September and October, to highlight the magical season as well.

The Braves were 15 points better than runner-up North Greenville (128 points) in Wednesday’s release, while defending regular season champion Mount Olive settled into the No. 3 position with 125 points. Both the Crusaders and Trojans split the remaining two first-place tallies. Lees-McRae (105) and Belmont Abbey (102) rounded out the top 5.

UNCP will officially lift the lid on the 2022 season on August 25 when the Braves trek to Dahlonega, Ga., to battle former Peach Belt Conference rival North Georgia at the UNG Soccer Complex. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

Women first, men second in cross country poll

The UNC Pembroke women’s cross country team has been selected as the favorite to claim the Conference Carolinas conference championship title, while the men’s team was picked second with the release of both Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches Polls on Thursday.

The women’s team raked in a trio of first-place votes and amassed 135 total points to edge out defending league champion King who picked up a league-best seven first place votes and tallied 130 total points. Converse (123 points) collected two first place votes, while Mount Olive (98 points) had one first place vote.

The men’s team nabbed one first-place vote and amassed 133 total points to settle into the No. 2 position behind defending conference champion Emmanuel, who raked in 11 first-place votes on the way to compiling 143 total points. Mount Olive grabbed the remaining first-place vote and was third with 108 points.

Points for both polls were awarded on a 12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis, and coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

The Black & Gold will open its 2022 season on September 2 at the Eye Opener in Spartanburg, S.C. The race will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Milliken Research Park.

Volleyball tabbed second

A phenomenal 2021 campaign has put the UNC Pembroke volleyball team in a contender role for the upcoming season as the Braves were picked to finish second in the race for the 2002 Conference Carolinas title with the release of the Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Black & Gold picked up four first-place votes and 130 points in Thursday’s release, just behind defending league champion Francis Marion who collected seven first-place tallies and logged 134 total points. North Greenville was third with a pair of first-place votes and 129 total points.

Points for both polls were awarded on a 12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis, and coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

UNCP is fresh off of a 2021 season that saw it register its most conference victories in school history. The Braves finished the season with a 23-11 overall record and a 14-3 record in league play. The 23 overall victories were the most for the program since the 2006 campaign.

The Black & Gold will open the 2022 season on August 26 when it treks to St. Augustine, Fla., for the Flagler Saints Invitational. The Braves kick off the two-day tournament against Embry-Riddle inside Flagler Gymnasium.