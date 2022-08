LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys soccer team lost in its season opener at home Thursday in a 2-0 decision against Ashley.

Ashley (2-1) scored one goal in each half of the victory. The Pirates struggled to create quality goal-scoring opportunities, Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said.

A highlight for Lumberton was the performance of Jair Santos in goal, with six saves; two “outstanding” second-half saves kept the Pirates in the game, Simmons said.

Lumberton (0-1) hosts Terry Sanford Tuesday.