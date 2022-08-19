Volleyball teams look ahead in opening week

The high school volleyball season got underway locally this week, with each team playing multiple games.

With the season now in full swing, here’s a look at each program in Robeson County, listed alphabetically.

Fairmont Golden Tornadoes

Fairmont (0-2 this season; 9-12 overall, 8-4 in Southeastern play last season) was Robeson County’s only playoff team last fall, but with the core of that team lost to graduation the Golden Tornadoes are looking to rebuild this season.

“We’re real young,” Fairmont coach Michael Baker said. “This is about the youngest I’ve been in years. I’ve got four sophomores out there playing, I’m playing them, I’m throwing them out there in the fire, and I’m saying hey, let’s go, we’re trying to get better. We’re in a total rebuilding year.”

While the team is full of new faces, Baker says the playoff team from last year can still provide some momentum for the program in the new season.

“When you have the expectations — I think the girls saw the expectations that we want to play well,” Baker said. “That expectation, I think that helps, when you have expectations set high.”

Among the team’s leaders will be senior outside hitter Anastasia Andujar, who is returning to full strength from an ankle injury, along with junior setter Payton Gall and junior outside hitter Hannah Hunt.

Fairmont basketball veteran Secret Davis, who has never played volleyball before, could be a key newcomer, Baker said.

Lumberton Pirates

When Kali Carter took over Lumberton volleyball last season, it provided a fresh start with a new, young head coach. Entering year No. 2 with the Pirates, she’s looking at the season as a fresh start once again.

“I’m looking at it as a whole new team. We’re going back to basics, fundamentals, and starting from there. They’re really picking up on the fundamentals; we’re getting more technical with the sport.”

Carter, 20, says she learned a lot about herself as a coach during her first year leading Lumberton (2-0 this season; 4-13 overall, 2-10 in United-8 play last season).

“How the first season went, it was definitely an eye-opener on, can’t win everything, we’ve got to have a lot more training and conditioning, pound it into the girls,” Carter said. “And it really showed me that I can’t get frustrated with them as easily as I did last year and I have to work with them more, adjust with them more.”

Junior outside hitter Alona Hanna is the “energy” of the team as a vocal leader, Carter said, and senior setter Nyiah Walker will also be one of the team’s leaders; Carter also listed freshman libero Charley Whitley as a team leader, saying she’s quiet but “does a lot in the background” to get her teammates moving and communicating.

Freshman outside hitter Leira Smith and sophomore setter Kaylee Lancaster can also be impact players.

Purnell Swett Rams

Purnell Swett has struggled on the volleyball court in recent years, but with five seniors — including four returning starters — the Rams are off to a good start (2-1 this season; 3-18 overall, 2-12 in United-8 play last season).

“They know what to expect, so that’s always a good thing,” Rams coach Corey Deese said. “They’re good leaders, they’re helping the younger ones and they’re stepping up where they need to step up. They’ve spent some time out of season playing volleyball, so that’s always a plus.”

The seniors include setter Bella Finelli, middle hitter Georgia Locklear, outside hitter Katelynn Oxendine and defensive specialists Farron Chavis and Kayloni Eddings.

Sophomore setters Anileigh Locklear and Adisyn Bland are also “both stepping up where we need them to,” Deese said.

In a program with eight straight losing seasons, Deese hopes the program can move in a more positive direction during this campaign.

“Obviously we want to do better this season than we did last season — and just show our true potential,” Deese said. “Normally they start well and then they get discouraged, and volleyball’s a mental sport; I’m hoping they’re able to persevere past that and they’re able to build on what they’re doing so far.”

Red Springs Red Devils

With a young team, in a program that hasn’t had a winning season in recent memory, Red Springs coach Nicole Strickland is simply seeking improvement this fall.

“This season is promising,” Strickland said. “Right now we have a lot of nonconference games, and growth is going to be the word that we’re really looking forward to.”

While Red Springs (0-2 this season; 1-15 overall, 0-12 in Southeastern play last season) have five seniors, only two players have played at the varsity level for the Red Devils before — senior outside hitter Akiya McMillan and junior middle hitter Terriona Alford. Setter Sydney Bell, who was on the Red Devils varsity team as a freshman before transferring, returns.

But what the team lacks in experience, Strickland said, it could make up for in “cohesiveness.”

“This team, they have that togetherness, they’ve just got to find out what they need to keep working on,” Strickland said.

Other key players will include senior libero Jennifer Mendez, who is passing seamlessly despite having little experience, and sophomore middle hitter Monica Washington, who is “straight raw talent” and has had the most attacks of anyone early on this season, Strickland said.

St. Pauls Bulldogs

After winning a conference championship in 2020, a younger St. Pauls team rebuilt last year. Now, after losing just two seniors, the Bulldogs (0-2 this season; 8-9 overall, 4-8 in Southeastern play last season) are ready to be competitive once again.

“We’re working on increasing communication, on the court and off the court,” St. Pauls coach Glenda Lowery said. “We’re working on cleaning up, making sure we have our fundamentals clean, and we’re working on utilizing more plays and strategies.”

Junior setter Katherin Lowery is an all-around star for the Bulldogs; she’s joined by two sisters, senior libero Saniya Baldwin and junior defensive specialist Keniah Baldwin, as some of the players showing “a lot” of leadership, Glenda Lowery said.

Junior defensive specialist Brazlyn Kinlaw should also be a key player; junior Shayla Gerald, a “versatile” outside hitter, also will be when she returns from injury later this season.

Glenda Lowery is looking for the team to play together this fall and make sure they’re getting the most out of themselves.

“Our goals are, one, I want to see them, making sure they’re gelled as a team on the court,” Glenda Lowery said. “And also looking at challenging themselves for the next level in everything they do, that everything they’re doing they’re looking for not just that particular game they’re in, but looking toward the future and towards building, as a team and as an individual.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.