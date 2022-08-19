BOISE, Idaho — Ten birdies over the first two rounds have William McGirt in a good position going into the weekend in the Albertson’s Boise Open, the opening event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, as he tries to keep his PGA Tour card.

McGirt, a Fairmont native, shot an opening-round bogey-free 5-under 66 with five birdies, and was tied for eighth at the round’s completion. He followed it up with a 3-under 68 on Friday, with five birdies and two bogeys, and is tied for 21st place after 36 holes at 8 under par.

McGirt’s 10 birdies over the first two rounds have come across 10 different holes at the par-71 Hillcrest Country Club layout; he has not birdied any hole twice this week.

McGirt will tee off at 2:20 p.m. ET in the third round Saturday, paired with Dylan Wu.

Philip Knowles leads the tournament with an eyepopping 17-under-par total after rounds of 61 and 64, four strokes ahead of Brent Grant.

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals are a three-event series for the top 75 players from that tour and the 126th- to 200th-ranked players on the PGA Tour; the top 25 points earners at the end of the three events will earn PGA Tour cards for the 2022-23 season. This is McGirt’s last chance to maintain status on the Tour after a 12-year Tour career.