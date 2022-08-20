Fairmont wins opener at Lumberton

Lumberton’s Issaiah Bartow (5) scrambles and tries to avoid the tackle of Fairmont’s Josh Arnette (14) during Friday’s game in Lumberton.

As Fairmont’s Jaquez Reeves, left, punts, Lumberton’s Chris McCallum (1) and Anthony Brady (51) go for the block during Friday’s game in Lumberton. Brady blocked the punt and returned it for a touchdown.

The Lumberton football team takes the field for Friday’s season opener against Fairmont in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Issaiah Bartow, center, looks to pass as Michael Pitts (2) signals he is open during Friday’s game against Fairmont in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — All night long, Fairmont and Lumberton played a game that had a feel of one or two plays determining the outcome.

Fairmont was the team that made those couple of plays as the Golden Tornadoes earned a soggy 16-14 season-opening win over the Pirates.

“What a football game. I told our kids, you played really hard, but you’ve got to give Lumberton a lot of credit, they played really hard too,” Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox said. “We just made a few more plays than they did. … Obviously I’m glad we came out on top, but it was just a good football game between two teams who have gotten a lot better.”

Fairmont quarterback Gabriel Washington rushed 25 times for 113 yards and was 4-for-6 passing for 106 yards; the junior scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Golden Tornadoes up 16-6 with 1:11 left in the third quarter.

“We just kept working hard,” Washington said. “Everybody’s doubting us — we just came out here and showed out.”

Lumberton (0-1) answered with a 67-yard drive — over half its total offense for the night — culminating in a 16-yard touchdown run by Michael Pitts, who also ran in the two-point conversion to make it a 16-14 game with 9:11 to play.

The Pirates forced a turnover on downs by Fairmont (1-0) at the Pirates’ 11-yard line, but two plays later Fairmont recovered a Lumberton fumble with 4:20 remaining.

“(Jacoby) Pevia was on it when he came up, he put the ball down; they really couldn’t explain that to me, they just said a white jersey had it,” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. “That was a huge call in the ballgame. We’re looking at getting the ball back with five minutes left to go and making a charge; that was a tough play.”

Fairmont maintained possession the rest of the way to seal the win; the drive included a Lumberton offsides before a fourth-and-3 with 1:40 on the clock.

“I listened to Coach Cox, did what he said do (on the final drive),” Washington said. “And we won.”

Fairmont outgained Lumberton 296-130; the Pirates ran only 28 offensive plays in the game as Fairmont largely kept control of the time-of-possession and field-position battles.

“I thank God every single day he brought me to Fairmont, because I’ve gotten to meet the yin to my yang in (defensive coordinator) Eric Gould,” Cox said. “As a head coach, you think you’re supposed to be everybody else’s mentor, but Coach Gould has really been a mentor to me, and he’s changed my mentality and he’s taught me a lot about defense. He does an incredible job with our kids week in and week out, and I’m thankful he’s on our team.”

Lumberton got on the board first when Anthony Brady blocked a punt and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown less than two minutes into the game, taking a 6-0 lead. The Pirates’ extra-point kick was blocked.

“It was just a great play right there; Brady with the scoop-and-score, happy to see him,” Deese said. “But we’ve got to do a better job (on special teams). We lost that game by two points and we had a blocked field goal and a PAT. That played pivotal in this ballgame.”

The Golden Tornadoes answered quickly with a 12-yard run by Manny Oxendine, who ran for 46 yards on nine carries on the night.

“He’s literally a kid we recruited out of our hallway, and what a difference he’s made out here,” Cox said. “He’s the definition of a class-act kid who grinds and works his rear end off every single day.”

A Lumberton field-goal attempt was blocked on the final play of the first quarter; Fairmont’s ensuing drive lasted nearly the entire second quarter, ending in a red-zone turnover on downs with 1:20 left in the half. The Golden Tornadoes’ Jayden Smith intercepted Lumberton two plays later, but Fairmont ran out of time before it could score to end the half.

Fairmont’s first second-half drive ended with a punt, which Jaquez Reeves placed at the Pirates’ 1-yard line. Two plays later, an intentional grounding end zone penalty in the end zone by Lumberton netted Fairmont a safety for a 10-6 lead. Washington’s touchdown run came on the following possession.

After the 19th loss in its last 20 games dating back to 2019, Lumberton plays at Hoke County next week.

“One game’s not going to define your season, and we’re at the state right here where we’ve got to see our guys mature and rebound, so I’m going to be anxious to see come next week our work ethic and how we come about it. We’re not going to stop coaching and they’re not going to stop playing. We’re going to put our hard hats back on and bring our lunch pail and get ready to next week, for Hoke County.”

In the first Lumberton-Fairmont meeting since 2008, the Golden Tornadoes snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series for their first win over the Pirates since 1975. Fairmont will play another in-county contest next Friday when the Golden Tornadoes host Purnell Swett.

St. Pauls tops Metrolina Christian in overtime

Starting his senior season, Kemarion Baldwin picked up right where he left off in his junior campiagn. The result was a big night for the St. Pauls running back and a 34-28 overtime win for the Bulldogs at Metrolina Christian Academy.

Baldwin scored four touchdowns, including the walkoff score in overtime, and passed 4,000 yards for his high school career. One of his touchdowns was on an 80-yard run.

St. Pauls’ first touchdown of the night came on a Trejon McBryde interception return. The Bulldogs led 14-8 at halftime.

Metrolina Christian tied the game at 28-28 after an interception return for a touchdown with two minutes remaining to force overtime. St. Pauls’ Chris Bryant intercepted the Warriors in overtime, his second interception of the game.

Omar Canuto was 4-for-4 on extra points for St. Pauls.

The Bulldogs host Westover in their home opener next week.

