ST. PAULS — Coming into his senior season, St. Pauls running back Kemarion Baldwin had already amassed 3,862 career rushing yards and 51 touchdowns in his Bulldogs career.

It shouldn’t be a surprise, then, that the two-time-defending Robeson County Heisman rushed 25 times for 294 yards and four touchdowns, including a game-winner, in St. Pauls’ season-opening 34-28 overtime win Friday at Metrolina Christian Academy.

“It’s good to see him pick up where he left off — he’s the most consistent guy we’ve got on our team,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “He’s our best leader, so we’re hoping that his play will continue to spark motivation for the rest of our guys to be as consistent as he is.”

Baldwin surpassed 4,000 career rushing yards in the victory, now sitting at 4,156 — likely the first of many milestones in his senior campaign.

He is 116 yards away from passing Marquiese Coleman to become St. Pauls’ all-time rushing yards leader, and is 11 touchdowns away from passing Eric Murphy — the Bulldogs’ current offensive coordinator — for the school record for rushing touchdowns.

“He’s in line to pass both of those guys (Coleman and Murphy) this year and be the all-time guy. It’s huge,” Setzer said. “We don’t go into the game playing for that — it’s going to be organic and happen naturally — but we’re so excited for him every week. Those milestones are meant to be broken, and it’s good when you get another guy in the program who believes in what you do and how you go about it.”

Once Baldwin passes Coleman for the yardage record, there will be two local legends left to pass for the Robeson County record: Maxton’s James McDougald rushed for 4,963 yards — the 64th most in state history — and South Robeson’s Vonta Leach, later a Super Bowl champion, ran for 4,724 yards. McDougald also holds the county’s rushing touchdowns record with 88, the 10th most in NCHSAA history.

Washington leads Fairmont in win

Fairmont’s Gabriel Washington was in a quarterback battle through camp with Harlan Hunt. After winning the starting job, he had a breakout performance in Friday’s 16-14 win at Lumberton.

Washington ran for 124 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, while also completing five of his eight passing attempts for 117 yards.

The biggest difference between Washington and Hunt, Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox said, is Washington’s ability to run.

“I think Gabe’s experience on the basketball court, as the starting point guard at the varsity level, has kind of poised him and given him a lot of confidence to be able to come out here and lead on the football field the same way he does on the basketball court,” Cox said.

Fairmont hopes Washington can be just as efficient when the Golden Tornadoes host Purnell Swett Friday.

Lumberton seeks to improve on special teams

As Washington starred for Fairmont, a flashpoint for Lumberton in defeat Friday was the Pirates’ special teams.

While the Pirates did score a special-teams touchdown — the team’s first of the game — on an Anthony Brady return of a blocked punt, other special-teams issues proved to be costly.

“(The touchdown) was just a great play right there; Brady with the scoop-and-score, happy to see him,” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. “But we’ve got to do a better job (on special teams). We lost that game by two points and we had a blocked field goal and a PAT. That played pivotal in this ballgame.”

Lumberton travels to Hoke County Friday.

Rams return to field after victory

After a 32-0 season-opening win over Seaforth on Thursday, Purnell Swett returned to the practice field Monday to prepare for Friday’s game at Fairmont — marking the first time the Rams have gotten to practice the week after a victory since Oct. 2018, as the team’s wins since have each come in a season-finale game.

“It’s always better when you win. I told them we’re on a two-game win streak — so we’ll just try to keep the momentum,” Purnell Swett coach Stephen Roberson said, referring to a win over Lumberton is the final game of last season. “They remember the feeling of the last two games and we’re just trying to be positive. … There’s definitely a different energy than we’ve had in a while.”

Thursday’s win marked the first Rams win in a season opener since 2017 and the team’s first winning record at any point since a 2-1 mark in 2018.

So what happened in those previous campaigns? The 2017 Week 1 win over Pine Forest was part of a 3-0 start, including wins over Ashley and Douglas Byrd, and the Rams finished 5-7 after reaching the first round of the state playoffs, the program’s most recent playoff bid.

Purnell Swett’s 2-1 start in 2018, also including wins over Ashley and Douglas Byrd, was short-lived; the Rams lost seven of their last eight games to finish 3-8.

Wilson, Tedder, Ellerbe key for Red Devils offense

Red Springs struggled to a 26-20 loss Thursday against Douglas Byrd. But while the team unquestionably could use better consistency, there were some bright spots in the loss — particularly the big plays of Curtis Wilson, Jamey Tedder and T.J. Ellerbe.

“All three of the guys that scored, they’re good playmakers for us and we’re expecting big things from them this season,” Red Springs coach Ray said. “We’ll just have to make those things happen a little more often than what it did, and we’ve got to be a little more consistent in executing our plays.”

Wilson scored on a 57-yard run which tied the score early in the fourth quarter, and ran for 71 yards overall on seven carries. Tedder caught three passes for 52 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown catch from Scottie Locklear. Ellerbe, a freshman, only rushed for 17 yards on three attempts, but had an 83-yard kickoff return touchdown.

For the Red Devils to improve from last season’s 1-6 mark, they’ll need more of these big plays from their offensive stars.

