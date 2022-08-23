PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett volleyball team lost Monday’s home nonconference game 3-0 against Richmond.

Richmond (2-2) won the three sets 25-11, 25-22 and 25-22.

Georgia Locklear had four kills, three blocks, three digs and two aces for Purnell Swett (2-2). Bella Finelli had 12 digs for the Rams.

Purnell Swett hosts Hoke County Wednesday.

Lumberton tennis swept by Cape Fear

The Lumberton girls tennis team lost 9-0 in Monday’s home United-8 Conference match against Cape Fear, the defending 3A state champions.

In singles play, Lumberton’s Emily Hall lost 6-0, 6-0 to Brooke Bieniek; Alyssa Stone lost 6-1, 6-0 to Anna Piland; Nellie Jackson lost 6-0, 6-0 to Shea Bieniek; Dean Whitley lost 6-2, 6-2 to Andi Brinker; Logan Hickman 6-1, 6-1 to Brianna Keen; and Shania Hunt lost 6-2, 6-3 to Ansley Thomas.

In doubles, the Cape Fear team of Brooke Bieniek and Piland, the defending 3A state doubles champions, beat Hall and Stone 8-0. Shea Bieniek and Brinker beat Whitley and Hickman 8-0; Keen and Thomas won 8-0 over Jackson and Ivey Nolley.

Both teams are 1-1 on the season.