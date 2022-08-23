COLUMBUS, Ohio — After struggling on the weekend in Boise, Idaho, William McGirt will turn his attention to the next event in Columbus, Ohio.

The Fairmont native finished tied for 68th in the Albertson’s Boise Open, the first tournament in Korn Ferry Tour Finals, and will tee off Thursday in the second event, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. The three-event series, which includes the top 75 players from the Korn Ferry Tour and the 126th- to 200th-ranked players from the PGA Tour, will award PGA Tour status for the 2022-23 season to the top 25 cumulative points earners.

McGirt started strong in Boise, with rounds of 66 and 68, and was tied for 21st at the tournament’s midway point. But his position faded with rounds of 72 and 74. A double-bogey at the 10th hole hurt McGirt’s progress on Saturday; Sunday, after an eagle at the par-5 second, he did not make another birdie-or-better score and bogeyed five of the final 16 holes.

McGirt will make his third career start in the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. He finished in seventh place in the event as a Korn Ferry Tour regular in 2010, including a final-round 64; he missed the cut while playing the KFT Finals last year, despite opening with 66.

The tournament is played at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course, where McGirt’s career scoring average is 69.5 on the par-71 layout. It is located approximately nine miles from Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, the site of McGirt’s lone PGA Tour win in 2016.

McGirt tees off at 7:53 a.m. ET on hole No. 1 Thursday, paired with Nicholas Lindheim and Nick Hardy. The trio tee off in the second round at 12:58 p.m. ET Friday at the 10th hole.

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals will conclude with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship next week in Newburgh, Indiana. McGirt will need a strong finish in one or both remaining Finals events to regain his PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season.