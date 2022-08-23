Fairmont, Purnell Swett meet after Week 1 wins

FAIRMONT — Fairmont and Purnell Swett have combined to win four games over the last two football seasons.

By the end of the night on Friday, one of them will have started the 2022 season 2-0.

The Golden Tornadoes and Rams meet at 7:30 p.m. at Hal S. Floyd Stadium in Fairmont.

“To be 1-0, and a chance to get to play Purnell Swett for the first time in school history, that’s a pretty awesome opportunity,” Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox said. “We think they’re a very physical football team, and we have to be the hammer Friday night, we can’t be the nail.”

The two communities last met on the gridiron in 1980, when Fairmont played the former Pembroke High School; Purnell Swett and Fairmont have never met.

The Rams, though, are being sure to not give any extra attention to the in-county matchup and are treating it like any other game.

“We don’t look at Fairmont as an in-county game, we look at it as the next opponent,” Purnell Swett coach Stephen Roberson said. “From a coaching perspective, that’s how we look at it. A lot of our kids are familiar with a lot of their kids, so it means a little more to them. But from a staff perspective, it’s just the next opponent.”

Even as Purnell Swett is its opponent, Fairmont is most focused on continuing to improve itself after last week’s 16-14 win over Lumberton.

“We’re still trying to make our offensive system more dynamic, and as good as we’ve played defensively since I’ve been here, Coach (Eric) Gould is always trying to find ways to improve our defense. For us, it’s us against us. We want to be the best version of us, and to do that we’ve got to focus on ourselves and not so much who we’re playing from week to week.”

Fairmont’s strength since Cox joined the program last season has been its defense. Purnell Swett, meanwhile, had a strong offensive showing in last week’s 32-0 win over Seaforth. That matchup could go a long way towards determining Friday’s victor.

“As a former offensive lineman, the trenches always determine the outcome of the game,” Roberson said. “I’m excited to see how our guys perform. I know (Fairmont is) very quick, they’re going to be blitzing and sending extra bodies to try to contain our guys. We’re going to be prepared for anything we could possibly see, and hopefully our guys respond.”

The Rams defense shut out Seaforth last week, and now faces a Fairmont offense that Roberson knows will continue to be tweaked as it plays its second game.

“I know Lonnie’s going to do different things than we’ve seen on film; he’ll make adjustments and add new wrinkles,” Roberson said. “We’re just going to play fundamentally sound defense.”

Tornadoes quarterback Gabriel Washington rushed for 124 yards and passed for 117 yards against Lumberton (for more, see the High School Football Notebook on page 1B). A point for improvement for the offense in Week 2 will be capitalizing on long drives.

“I think we moved the ball well between the 20s all night long,” Cox said. “We’ve just got to do a better job in the red zone. A couple things that hurt us Friday night was miscommunication — we’ve got to do a better job of getting calls echoed in — and then we’ve got to practice situational football.”

While a potential early score could come with a lot of time left in the game, Roberson believes the first team to score will have a big advantage towards earning the win.

“Hopefully we can establish the run game, that’s what we want to lean on, and give our defense some rest, and get some points on the board. I think we play really well with a lead, and I think they’re the same way,” Roberson said. “I think it’s important who scores first, and we’re going to lean on our defense, we’re going to hit, and it’s going to be a physical contest.”

Westover at St. Pauls

After playing an overtime game last week against one of the state’s strong private-school programs, St. Pauls faces an even stiffer test when it returns home Friday to face Westover.

Former St. Pauls head coach Ernest King leads the Wolverines, who posted their best season in recent memory with a 10-2 record last year.

Westover is coming off a 47-7 season-opening win over Southern Lee. Quarterback Joshua Jones was efficient in the win, at 16-for-19 passing for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Two receivers, Joel McLaurin and Brandon Avery, each had over 135 receiving yards.

St. Pauls beat Metrolina Christian Academy 34-28 in overtime last week behind a 27-carry, 294-yard, four-touchdown performance from Kemarion Baldwin (for more, see the High School Football Notebook on page 1B).

The Bulldogs and Wolverines have never before met in football.

Lumberton at Hoke County

Lumberton and Hoke County meet for the 70th time on the football field Friday in Raeford; the two schools have played every year since 1954 except the pandemic-affected spring 2021 season. Hoke County leads the all-time series 37-32, and has won three straight including a 44-0 triumph last year in Lumberton.

Hoke County is coming off a tight, 35-34 loss to Gray’s Creek to open the season last week. Ethan Wallace rushed for 191 yards and four touchdowns in the game for the Bucks, who were 4-7 last season and reached the first round of the state playoffs.

Lumberton looks to avenge a 16-14 loss to Fairmont last week in which the Pirates only gained 130 yards of offense. Michael Pitts was the team’s leading rusher with 42 yards on just three carries, with a touchdown; Jacoby Pevia and Chris McCallum should also continue to be key in the backfield for the Pirates.

Red Springs at Forest Hills

The Red Springs football team takes its first road trip of the season Friday with a nearly 90-minute trip to Forest Hills.

The Yellow Jackets defeated Piedmont 26-7 in Week 1; Brady Hibbard completed 17 of 26 pass attempts for 161 yards and one touchdown, finding Ross Smith five times for 64 yards. Gabe Crowder rushed for two touchdowns.

Forest Hills is coached by Jammie Deese, the brother of Lumberton head coach Adam Deese.

Red Springs lost 26-20 to Douglas Byrd in the season opener last week.

Forest Hills upset Red Springs 37-34 in 2019 before the Red Devils went on to win a conference championship; that is the only previous meeting between the schools.

