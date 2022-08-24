LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys soccer team earned an impressive 5-2 win over Terry Sanford at home Tuesday.

Terry Sanford (3-1) won the Battle for the Bell tournament in Fayetteville last weekend.

Lumberton (1-1) led 2-1 at halftime. Oswaldo Flores scored seven minutes into the game, and after a Bulldogs equalizer with 15 minutes left in the half, Hoslerson Joseph scored with 10 minutes left, assisted by Mark Ramirez.

Luis Izeta scored four minutes into the second half to give Lumberton a 3-1 lead. Terry Sanford cut the lead to 3-2 on a penalty kick before Alexis Lopez scored on a free-kick goal from 25 yards out for a 4-2 advantage. Joseph scored his second goal, and the game’s last, with 11 minutes to go, assisted by Lopez.

Jair Santos had seven saves in goal for the Pirates.

Lumberton plays Thursday at Hoke County.

Fairmont girls tennis defeats East Bladen

The Fairmont girls tennis team earned an 8-1 win to start conference play over East Bladen Tuesday.

Fairmont won five of the six singles matches and all three doubles matches.

Fairmont’s singles wins came from from Addison Waldo, who won 6-0, 6-4; Helen Boeshore, who won 6-2, 6-1; Madalynn Godwin, who won 6-0, 6-0; Skyler McNeill, who won 6-1, 6-0; and Shalylia Barksdale, who won 6-1, 6-0. Kayla McLellan lost 6-0, 6-4.

Waldo and Boeshore won their doubles match 8-0, Godwin and McNeill won 8-1 and McLellan and Barksdale won 8-2.