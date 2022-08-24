PEMBROKE — Registration is now open for fall sports at the Pembroke Parks and Recreation Department.

Parents can register online at http://tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=2252961. All programs cost $25. Registration runs through Sept. 16, after which a late fee of $10 will be added.

Soccer is open at ages 9-12, as of Aug. 31. Indoor soccer is open to ages 3-8, as of Aug. 31.

Flag football and cheerleading are open to first- through fourth-graders. Tennis is open to ages 6-18, and baseball is open to ages 7-12.

Pembroke Parks and Recreation is also hosting a men’s “72 and over” basketball league; players’ age and waist line must equal 72 or greater. Registration can be completed as a team or individual. The cost will be determined by the number of teams, generally $25 to $40 per person. Registration runs through Sept. 16. Teams will provide their own jerseys and games will be held Tuesday evenings at the Boys and Girls Club in Pembroke.

Forms can be picked up and returned to Pembroke Town Hall between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The registration form can also be downloaded at pembrokenc.com.

For additional information, please call the Pembroke Parks and Recreation office at 910-521-7182.