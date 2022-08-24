FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton girls tennis team earned a 7-2 road victory in United-8 Conference play Wednesday at Jack Britt.

Lumberton (2-1) won four of the six singles matches and all three doubles matches over the Buccaneers (1-2).

The Pirates got singles wins from: Emily Hall, who beat Kelly Chay 6-4, 6-2; Nellie Jackson, who defeated Aadiya Dasgupta 7-5, 6-2; Logan Hickman, who beat Ava Bartlinski 6-3, 6-2; and Shania Hunt, who topped Rebecca Pomales 6-1, 6-1. Jack Britt’s Riley Wazano beat Lumberton’s Alyssa Stone 6-4, 6-2 and Lauren Nazano defeated Dean Whitley 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles, Hall/Stone beat Chay/Riley Nazano 8-4, Jackson/Whitley defeated Dasgupta/Lauren Nazano 8-6 and Hickman/Hunt beat Bartlinski/Pomales 8-4.

Rams volleyball falls to Hoke County

The Purnell Swett volleyball team lost Wednesday’s nonconference home game 3-1 to Hoke County.

Purnell Swett (2-3) won the first set 26-24; Hoke County (1-4) won the next three sets 25-18, 25-20, 25-23.

The Bucks had not won a set in its previous four games this season.

Georgia Locklear had nine kills and two aces for Purnell Swett, Anyssa Mains had seven kills, Anileigh Locklear had five aces, 10 assists and five digs and Bella Finelli had 26 digs and four assists.

The Rams play Thursday at Fairmont.