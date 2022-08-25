The first week of the high school football season is all about the excitement that comes with a new season, and the hope that every team has that “this is the year.”

For half of those teams, that hope was diminished, at least somewhat, by last week’s results.

But now in Week 2, we settle in.

The first-game jitters are gone, and now any results that may have seemed unexpected last week can either be validated or proven to be a fluke.

Here’s a look at what could happen this Friday.

Last week/season: 3-1

Purnell Swett at Fairmont

Fairmont seeks its first 2-0 start since 2013, and Purnell Swett its first since 2017, as the teams meet for — surprisingly — the first time ever on the gridiron on Friday.

This is a tricky pick, in part because it’s hard to know how impressive Purnell Swett’s 32-0 win over Seaforth really is, since that was the Hawks’ first-ever varsity football game. Nonetheless, we do know the Rams played the best game they’ve played under head coach Stephen Roberson.

Fairmont won a close game at Lumberton, 16-14, led by a strong defensive showing. How that defense fares against the Purnell Swett offense, which scored five touchdowns last week, will be a key matchup in this game.

Some of those first-game jitters may have contributed to Fairmont’s struggles in the red zone last week. Perhaps in Week 2, and back on their home field, they’ll feel a little more comfortable on that side of the ball too and score enough to earn the win. Either way, this should be a good ballgame.

Fairmont 22, Purnell Swett 20

Westover at St. Pauls

This is also a very difficult game to pick, between two very good football teams. Westover’s 10-2 season last fall was its best in a generation, and St. Pauls has established itself as one of the premier 2A programs in eastern North Carolina in the early part of this decade.

There could also be some added motivation from the coaching staff at Westover, as head coach Ernest King returns to St. Pauls to face his former team.

This is certainly a game that Westover could win — and, to be frank, they looked better in a 47-7 Week 1 win over Southern Lee than St. Pauls did in its 34-28 overtime win at Metrolina Christian.

But in a close game, one which could come down to one play, one thing I look at is which team has the best player on the field. That would be St. Pauls, with senior running back Kemarion Baldwin, who is 116 yards from passing Marquiese Coleman as the school’s all-time rushing leader. I’ll stick with No. 23.

St. Pauls 28, Westover 24

Lumberton at Hoke County

This is the 70th meeting between the Pirates and Bucks, and just the 10th as nonconference opponents. In the seven decades of this series, the teams have mostly swapped winning streaks of about three to five years (Hoke County leads the series 37-32), and Hoke County is looking for its fourth straight win.

Both teams played nailbiters in Week 1 — Hoke County winning 35-34 over Gray’s Creek and Lumberton losing 16-14 to Fairmont.

Hoke County was 4-7 last season through one of the toughest conferences in the state, and reached the first round of the playoffs, while Lumberton’s only win came against Douglas Byrd. Head-to-head, there was a 44-point difference between the clubs in Hoke County’s shutout win.

While I still believe after last week’s loss that Lumberton is better than it was a season ago, I don’t think they’ve narrowed the gap enough just yet to be neck in neck with the Bucks.

Hoke County 30, Lumberton 14

Red Springs at Forest Hills

Red Springs’ 26-20 loss to Douglas Byrd last week showed that the Red Devils and their fans will need to be patient in the rebuilding process in Tim Ray’s first season as head coach. The competition level increases, however, as they face Forest Hills this week.

The Yellow Jackets were a second-round playoff team last season and got off to a good start last week. They passed more than they ran the ball in Week 1; the secondary, which may be the best unit in Red Springs’ defense, will be tested Friday.

The last time these teams met in 2019, Forest Hills’ win was an upset. If the Yellow Jackets win this Friday, that characterization will be far from necessary.

Forest Hills 34, Red Springs 8

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.