Fairmont’s Payton Gall (8) goes up for the spike as Purnell Swett’s Anileigh Locklear (1) and Anyssia Mains (3) attempt to block during Thursday’s match in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — Seven times, the Purnell Swett volleyball team faced a set point in the third set of Thursday’s match at Fairmont.

Seven times, the Rams stayed alive — ultimately winning the third set to take the match lead, and propelling them to a 3-1 victory.

“They showed heart. They showed determination,” Purnell Swett coach Corey Deese said. “Yesterday was a hard loss against Hoke (County) and I told them we got complacent after the first set, and just kind of let the second set go and we didn’t play our game, and we got too quiet. People on the bench, they needed to talk just as much as those on the court, and once they started doing it it started going in the place that it needed to.”

With the match tied 1-1, Fairmont (0-5) led the third set 24-19. But Golden Tornadoes coach Michael Baker ran had completed his allocated substitutions, and Purnell Swett (3-3) took advantage, staying alive point after point.

The Rams scored five straight during Adisyn Bland’s serve to even the set at 24-24. Then, after Fairmont took leads of 25-24 and 26-25, Purnell Swett scored the next point each time to stay alive. Bella Finelli’s turn serving prompted a 3-0 stretch to win the set, 28-26.

“I was out of subs; I had people playing positions they don’t play,” Baker said. “We were just trying to hang on. But still, we made mistakes. Even when were trying to hang on, we made routine mistakes. … We did not make one routine play in that whole (sequence) when we were 24-19. Not one bump, set and hit. Every play we were scrambling.”

“We had to get our heads back in the game and talk more. We got quiet there in the second set and we lost, so we had to get our head back in the game and talk more,” said Finelli, who had five aces and 18 digs. “There’s a lot of pressure, because it feels like everybody’s watching you. You’ve just got to do good for your teammates.”

After taking a 7-6 third-set lead, Fairmont never trailed until the set-ending Rams run.

The Rams returned the favor after the Golden Tornadoes had their own late run to steal the second set and tie the match at 1-1. After a 6-1 run gave Purnell Swett a 21-15 lead, and the Rams kept the lead at 24-21, Fairmont scored five straight points during Payton Gall’s serve to win 26-24.

Despite the momentum shift to Fairmont, the Rams reacquired the momentum with the third-set run.

“Volleyball’s a momentum sport; once you get a momentum play or two plays, you can feel the momentum shift from one side of the net to the other. Luckily, the momentum shifted back to us.”

After the third-set victory, Purnell Swett led the fourth set 21-10; Fairmont, though, wouldn’t go quietly, twice closing to as close as a four-point deficit. Purnell Swett ultimately won 25-20 to close out the match.

“We didn’t quit. I don’t think we quit on anything and I think they played hard,” Baker said. “But it goes back down to the routine plays.”

Purnell Swett won the first set 25-14 after a 15-1 run midway through the set.

Anileigh Locklear had three aces and 19 assists for Purnell Swett, Katelynn Oxendine had four kills and four digs, Farron Chavis had six digs and seven aces and Georgia Locklear had six kills, three digs, three blocks and one ace.

Gall had seven assists, three kills and four aces for Fairmont, Celeste Radford had seven assists, Anastaisa Andujar had six kills and Secret Davis had three blocks.

Through six games, the Rams have already won as many games as they did the entire season last year.

“They’ve worked hard this summer,” Deese said. “The leaders are coming in and they’re not only leading but they’re taking the younger ones under and helping develop that, and that’s always going to help.”

