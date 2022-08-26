RAEFORD — The Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 5-3 nonconference road win Thursday at Hoke County.

Lumberton (2-1) led 1-0 at halftime after an unassisted goal by Luis Izeta.

The Pirates scored four straight goals over the first 25 minutes of the second half for a 5-0 lead. Cayden Hammonds, Izeta, Korbyn Walton and Hoslerson Joseph scored the goals, with assists from Oswaldo Flores and Mark Ramirez.

Hoke County (2-1) scored three goals in the last 14 minutes of the game to pull to a two-goal final margin.

Jair Santos had five saves and did not allow a goal as the goalkeeper for Lumberton; Isaac Juarez had two saves.

Lumberton plays Tuesday at Hoggard.

Fairmont wins rain-shortened tennis match

The Fairmont girls tennis team earned a 5-0 win over East Columbus in Thursday’s match that was shortened by inclement weather.

Addison Waldo won 6-3, 6-4; Helen Boeshore won 6-3, 6-1; Madalynn Godwin won 6-3, 6-0; and Skyler McNeill won 6-0, 6-0. Shalylia Barksdale won by forfeit; Kayla McLellan’s match did not finish before the weather interruption.

Fairmont is 2-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

The Golden Tornadoes host Red Springs Tuesday in a conference doubleheader.