Two weeks have passed in the high school soccer season, with Robeson County teams having won exactly half of the 12 matches they’ve collectively played so far.

With some competition now under their belts, here’s a glance at each team’s outlook for this season, listed alphabetically.

Lumberton Pirates

After winning the United-8 Conference championship and reaching the second round of the playoffs last year, Lumberton (2-1 this season; 19-2-1 overall, 12-0 in United-8 Conference play last season) returns a lot of its offensive firepower this season.

Reigning county Player of the Year, senior Hoslerson Joseph (38 goals, 10 assists last season) leads a front line that also includes seniors Luis Izeta (24 goals, nine assists) and Alexis Lopez (seven goals, four assists) and junior Angel Robles (10 goals, nine assists).

“All four of those guys are going to be a handful offensively for opposing teams,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “And we’ve got some other young players around them have stepped up too, so we can get a lot of production in a lot of areas from a lot of people.”

The Pirates look to rebuild a defense hit hard by graduation losses. Senior Jair Santos (seven goals, eight assists) moves from forward to goalkeeper, where he played some as a freshman. Seniors Oswaldo Flores and Luis Martinez will be anchors at center back, with seniors Cayden Hammonds and Ethan Korosko, junior Brandon Rodriguez and sophomore Mario Robles also primed to get significant playing time in the backfield.

Simmons hopes the Pirates can recapture the regular-season successes of last fall — then go deeper in the postseason.

“I think we could definitely duplicate that, but I think the big picture is come state playoff time,” Simmons said. “We think we’ve got a team that can play with anybody, and we’d like to go deeper into the playoffs this year.”

Purnell Swett Rams

With just one senior, Purnell Swett (1-3 this season; 11-9 overall, 7-5 in United-8 play last season) has a young team. Coach Alaric Strickland hopes the season can be one of gaining experience.

“Those players that do have varsity experience are going to have to really step up as leaders and show the younger players what high school ball is all about, the physicality and the speed of it,” Strickland said. “This team just needs games and touches just to get everything under their belt, so they can really get an understanding of what’s upcoming for them.”

While junior Kevin Locklear (seven goals, eight assists) will be key offensively, Strickland has “the core of his team” playing on defense. This includes juniors Jace Jacobs, Seth Locklear and goalkeeper Daniel Hunt and freshman Ethan Scott.

Beyond Kevin Locklear, sophomore Devon Conner and freshman Avry Locklear will be the players with the scoring chances up front.

“Just be competitive as much as possible, that’s all we’re asking,” Strickland said. “Just give us 100% every time they step out on the field and hopefully that constitutes wins for us.”

Red Springs Red Devils

Red Springs (yet to play this season; 10-4-1 overall, 7-2-1 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play last season) has a different look from last year’s second-round playoff team, but coach William Judd expects the team can potentially be just as competitive.

“I wouldn’t call it a rebuilding season, I would call it a reloading season,” Judd said. “The pieces we missed from last year, we filled them right back in. I think it’s going to be a good year for us.”

One of the team’s goals is to host a playoff game again after doing so last year, Judd said; the first step towards that will be playing together, he said.

“Our first priority is to understand that we’re better as a team,” Judd said. “I’m trying to build cohesiveness at this point, right now, because we’ve got a bunch of guys that haven’t played together.”

Despite a younger team, Judd likes his team’s leadership, starting with seniors Antonio Bello (one goal, five assists), Brenan Acosta Trochez (four goals, four assists) and junior David Flores, who moves to midfield. Junior Edilberto Urbano continues on the back line after “the total goals scored (against) improved drastically” upon the midseason switch last year.

Freshmen Marco Tellez, Omar Ramirez and Jasson Lizona should also be key contributors, Judd said.

St. Pauls Bulldogs

St. Pauls (3-2 this season; 9-8 overall, 5-5 in Southeastern play last season) “lost some big time seniors,” coach Brent Martin said, after reaching the second round of the state playoffs for the first time last season. Martin expects the team to be in a “rebuilding year” — but they’ve impressed early with wins including Jack Britt and Cape Fear.

The team is aiming higher now after accomplishing many of its goals last year.

“Every time we achieve a goal, we continue to aim for higher goals,” Martin said. “We took one step further last year, so this year we want to take at least one step more.”

Replacing the graduated Anthony Sosa (28 goals, four assists) will be no small task for the Bulldogs.

“We’re still waiting on those leaders and goal scorers and big-time players to identify themselves through their play,” Martin said.

Key returners include senior goalkeeper Jorge Cabrera-Angeles and two center backs, senior Josmar Miguel and junior Henry Ordonez-Munguia.

Sophomores Covin Gomez-Roblero and Yordan Rodriguez and freshmen Adrian Vazquez-Mendez and Omar Canuto-Sanchez, who also kicks for the football team, will be impactful underclassmen.

