ST. PAULS — Westover spoiled the St. Pauls football team’s home opener Friday when the Wolverines’ came to G.S. Kinlaw Stadium and posted a 40-6 win.

St. Pauls (1-1) lost in the regular season for the first time since 2019, ending a 15-game winning streak.

“We played a very good football team. We take our hats off to them,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “They capitalized on the plays they needed to capitalize on. I think we did a good job defending and we had some highlights on offense, but they took advantage when they needed to.”

Westover (2-0) led 13-0 at halftime after two second-quarter touchdowns. The Bulldogs failed to score from inside the 10-yard line twice in the first half, missing two field goal attempts.

The Wolverines, coached by former St. Pauls coach Ernest King, scored 14 points in the third quarter to take a 27-0 lead to the final period. They added two more fourth-quarter scores; St. Pauls scored its lone touchdown midway through the final quarter on a pass from Theophilus Setzer to Kemarion Baldwin.

St. Pauls plays at Northside-Jacksonville next week.

Hoke County tops Pirates

The Lumberton football team was shut out on the road at Hoke County in a 30-0 loss Friday.

Ethan Wallace ran for three touchdowns for Hoke County (1-1). After a scoreless first quarter, the Bucks led 17-0 at half after two Wallace scoring runs and a field goal.

“It was 0-0, we had a great drive and couldn’t capitalize,” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. “The second quarter proved pivotal for us. We had some turnovers where we gave them a short field. They capitalized on that. We had a couple drives we got in the red zone we didn’t capitalize on.”

Hoke County scored twice more in the third to take the 30-0 lead that would become the final margin; the Bucks won their fourth straight in the seven-decades-running series.

“The kids fought hard for four quarters. At the end of the day, you’re not on the winning side, but we took a step forward in competing. A couple plays we were one step away on a pass or one block away from a big run.”

Lumberton (0-2) hosts Laney next week.

Forest Hills dominates Red Springs

The Red Springs football team suffered a 54-7 loss Friday at Forest Hills.

Forest Hills (2-0) took a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and led 34-7 at halftime. The Yellow Jackets led 54-7 after the third and neither team scored in the fourth.

Six of the Yellow Jackets’ eight touchdowns were on passing plays.

“Field position — their first three touchdowns they were inside the 40,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “We gave them good field position early. The offense was able to move the ball a lot, but we turned the ball over or got some penalty that hurt us. We’re getting better from last week but we’re still not where we need to be.”

Red Springs’ touchdown came on a quarterback sneak by Scottie Locklear. Jamey Tedder had over 100 receiving yards for the Red Devils.

Red Springs (0-2) lost its eighth straight game overall; the Red Devils have a bye next week before hosting Sandhills Titans on Sept. 9.