Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 64, winning by two strokes over Johnny Hunt and Tommy Lowry.

James Locklear and Gary Johnson won the first flight with a 72, one stroke ahead of Keith Cox and Ken Melton.

Closest to the flag winners were Greg Dial, Keith Cox and David Evans.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]